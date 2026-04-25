Workers, faith leaders call for mass mobilizations

A workers rights organization, labor representatives and faith leaders are calling for mass mobilizations and protests on Friday.

Advocates calling for May Day actions cite a need to prioritize workers over billionaires, abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and funding for communities, not wars.

Laura Garza of Arise Chicago, a workers rights organization, was joined today by labor and religious leaders in calling for action on Friday.

Joining Garza at today’s press conference were: Rev. Marcus Tabb; state Sen. Graciela Guzman, D-Chicago; Arise domestic worker Doris Aguierre; Adriana Lopez of Ironworkers Union 63; Ivan Vazquez of Teamsters 705; Hankyeol Song, a member of the Hana Center and Illinois Coalition for Immigration and Refugee Rights; Denise Poloyac of Indivisible Chicago; and Jorge Mujica of Consejo de Resistencia.

The speakers announced that Friday events will include:

10 a.m.: Press conference and protest of real estate agency Highlands REIT, 1 S. Dearborn, Chicago. The Chicago-based Highlands REIT is trying to lease an old prison it owns in Colorado to ICE as a detention center. The protest will send a delegation to the Highlands REIT CEO demanding the company end its proposed contract with ICE.

Noon: Multiracial interfaith gathering with music including cumbia band Quinto Imperio, the St. Sabina Choir, and Muslim Nigerian rapper Phenom; and the building of an ofrenda honoring those who have faced violence on the job and violence at the hands of ICE and police.

1-3:30 p.m.: Workers Over Billionaires Rally at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago

A multiracial movement of Chicago workers, unions, faith communities and immigrants has organized under the May Day Strong banner and is calling for mass mobilizations on Friday. Also known as International Workers Day, May 1 has been a historic day of action to demand better working conditions globally. The day was founded in Chicago by immigrant workers.

Twenty years ago, in response to the proposed federal Sensebrenner bill, restrictive immigration legislation, Chicago launched mass marches in protest on March 10, 2006, inspiring action nationally including May Day marches. On the 20th anniversary of the mobilizations, communities will again rally for the rights of immigrants and workers, event organizers said.