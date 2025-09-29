COUCH THEATER: ‘Caught Stealing’ features incredible cast

“Caught Stealing” (R) — The way Austin Butler (“Eddington”) continues building on his career with standout leading roles is quickly propelling him into one of the top movie stars of our decade. Although his latest film has an incredible supporting cast (Zoe Kravitz, Regina King, Liev Schreiber and more!), Butler’s performance as baseball-star-turned-bartender Hank Thompson is pivotal in this vibrant crime thriller. Still carrying trauma from a car crash that injured him and killed his friend, Hank is a shell of who he once was as he battles an alcohol addiction and emotional unavailability. When his British punk neighbor, Russ (Matt Smith), abruptly leaves for London, he leaves Hank his cat to care for. Having to shuffle in between their apartments for the cat, Hank is then greeted by a pair of Russian mobsters who are looking for Russ and won’t take “no” for an answer. The aftermath that ensues is chaos upon chaos that not a single viewer could predict. You can rent the film when it releases digitally on Sept. 30! (Amazon Prime Video)

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (TV-MA) — Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” anthology series generated a large viewership (as Murphy’s series always do) with its seasons about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the murder case involving the Menendez brothers. His next season is gearing up for its premiere on Oct. 3, with eight episodes detailing the life of suspected serial killer Ed Gein. Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) portrays the killer who was nicknamed “The Butcher” of Plainfield, Wisconsin, in the 1950s. Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”) plays his mother, Augusta, who had a haunting effect on her son, while Tom Hollander (“The White Lotus”) transforms into film director Alfred Hitchcock (“Psycho”). Somewhat surprising is the inclusion of pop singer Addison Rae in the cast; she landed her first TV role as teenager Evelyn Hartley. (Netflix)

“Weapons” (R) — This comedy-horror film, led by Josh Brolin (“Brothers”) and horror aficionado Julia Garner (“Wolf Man”), pulled in $264 million worldwide after a $38 million cost, making it quite the success financially. It also received rave reviews from horror fans and film critics, so it might be the perfect watch for you if you’re looking for something more terrifying than the other suggestions! The film follows a third-grade class of 17 children who go missing in a very eerie way. All the children escaped from their houses at exactly 2:17 a.m. and ran to an unknown destination, where they’re nowhere to be found. The teacher of the third-grade class, Justine (Garner), becomes the primary suspect behind their disappearances. But when no evidence points to her, and the police prove to be lackluster, one of the parents, Archer (Brolin), starts conducting his own investigation. The story is told in a nonlinear way, leaving viewers to wonder if Justine and Archer will put the pieces together quickly enough to find and save the missing kids. Rent it now. (Fandango at Home)

