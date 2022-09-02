CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Make yummy brownies in a waffle iron

Looking for an easy, last-minute, chocolate-y dessert idea that doesn’t require heating up the oven on a hot September day? Here’s a clever idea you and your kids will enjoy: Make yummy homemade brownies in a waffle iron. Then, top them with fresh seasonal fruit like raspberries or scoop some vanilla ice cream on top. Yum!

Here’s how to make the kid-pleasing, all-American chocolate treat in this off-kilter way:

BROWNIES IN A WAFFLE IRON

(Makes four 7-inch round waffles)

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Dash of salt

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, melted

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Melt butter and cool. In a mixing bowl, let your kids measure and combine the flour, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder and salt. In another bowl, combine the butter, eggs and vanilla.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir with a big spoon until combined, being careful not to overmix, as it will be a thick consistency.

Generously spray or brush a waffle iron with oil, and set on medium heat. When ready, an adult may spoon some of the brownie mixture onto the waffle iron. I use an ice cream scoop. Vary the amount according to the size of your waffle iron so that it doesn’t spill over the sides when closed.

When the batter is baked (our family likes them crispy on the outside), carefully remove the “waffle brownie” out of the waffle iron with a spatula, and cool slightly on a rack or plate.

To serve: Sprinkle serving portions of a warm waffle brownie with sifted confectioner’s sugar, raspberries, a scoop of vanilla ice cream or fudge sauce.

Store leftover brownies in an airtight container or in your freezer.

Shortcut idea: Use your favorite commercial brownie mix. I used the family-size Pillsbury chocolate fudge brownie mix for delicious results.

***

Find more family fun at www.donnaerickson.com. Write to Donna at Info@donnaerickson.com

© 2022 Donna Erickson

Distributed by King Features Synd.