CREATIVE FAMILY FUN: Rosemary cashews for holiday snacking

I’m nuts about nuts. All year-round. I try to keep a bowl of fresh, shelled California almonds replenished and within easy reach on the kitchen counter for a grab and go snack. And thanks to my Georgia-raised friend, I have a stash of tasty pecans for tossing on salads and desserts.

For the holidays, our tastes shift to cashews, and this easy recipe that makes them, well, more festive. The addition of fresh rosemary and cayenne pepper is unexpected and always gets raves.

Here’s our family version, which calls for your kids’ assistance. Let them take charge of pulling the fresh rosemary leaves off the stems before you mince the fragrant herb with a sharp knife. Heat up the nuts in the oven and the remaining steps come together in minutes.

Double the recipe for holiday gift-giving. Instead of filling cellophane food bags, use recycled clear-glass jars. Your kids might want to make it whimsical and reminiscent of a snow globe scene by layering the seasoned cashews in the bottom third and adding a cute foil-covered chocolate snowman or ornament on top of the cashews. Anchor sprigs of rosemary upright to mimic pine trees, screw on the lid and add a tag. For an extra gift, tie a spoon to the jar for scooping up the flavorful treat.

ROSEMARY CASHEWS

3 cups roasted, unsalted cashews

1 heaping tablespoon minced fresh rosemary leaves

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 1/2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

Heat oven to 350 F. Spread the cashews in one layer on a cookie sheet and bake for about 6 minutes, or until warm and lightly toasted. Combine the rosemary, brown sugar, salt, melted butter and cayenne pepper (if you wish an extra kick) in a large bowl. When the cashews are heated, immediately pour them into the bowl with the spice butter mixture. Toss thoroughly. Cool and serve, or store in an airtight container up to two weeks.

NOTE: If you prefer, substitute 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup for 1 tablespoon brown sugar.

