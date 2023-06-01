DIVAS ON A DIME: Get National Egg Day off to a delicious start

Did you know that National Egg Day is coming up on June 3? I hope you’re ready to celebrate and start your day with a delicious and nutritious meal, because I’ve got a recipe for you that’s sure to impress: Shakshuka!

But first, let’s talk about egg prices. Yes, it’s true, the cost of eggs has doubled since this time last year, but there’s hope on the horizon. Eggs are expected to drop a total of about 30 percent by the end of the year, according to the USDA. The price isn’t back to where it was, but at least it’s going in the right direction.

But fear not, dear readers, because even with these prices, eggs are still a nutritional bargain. Not only are they an affordable source of protein, but they’re also packed with nutrients like vitamin D, choline and omega-3 fatty acids.

And what better way to enjoy these little nutritional powerhouses than in a classic dish like Shakshuka? For those who are new to this dish, Shakshuka is a Middle Eastern breakfast dish made with eggs poached in a flavorful tomato sauce. It’s a delicious, easy-to-make one-pan wonder. And it’s versatile enough to accommodate a range of dietary needs.

The history of Shakshuka is a bit murky, with some claiming it originated in Tunisia, while others say it was invented in Israel or North Africa. Regardless of its origins, Shakshuka has become a beloved dish around the world, and for good reason. It’s a comforting, warming dish that’s perfect for breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner.

So, without further ado, here’s the recipe for Shakshuka:

SKILLET SHAKSHUKA

Yield: 4 servings

Total Time: 30 minutes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, diced

2 bell peppers (any color), seeded and chopped

1 (4 ounce) can mild green chilis

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon cumin

1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes

8 eggs

1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled or sliced

Parsley or cilantro, chopped

Salt and pepper

4 thick slices of crusty bread

Note: Don’t use a cast iron or aluminum skillet, as the highly acidic tomato sauce may cause a reaction with the metal. It won’t hurt you, but the Shakshuka will taste metallic and may harm the seasoning of your cast iron pan.

In your skillet, warm the oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the onion and let that cook for a few minutes to soften. Add the bell peppers and green chilis, cooking for 5 minutes, stirring as needed.

Add the garlic, paprika and cumin and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and their juices. Reduce heat and let this simmer for at least 10 minutes to allow the flavor to marry. At this time, if you choose, you can place the skillet on very low heat and let it simmer until you’re ready to cook the eggs.

Using the back of a spoon, make wells in the tomato mixture. Crack the eggs into the sauce, spacing them evenly apart. Cover and allow the eggs to cook until the whites are set and the yolk is cooked to your desired consistency, about 5-7 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serve immediately, sprinkled with feta cheese, chopped parsley and lots of crusty bread.

Diva Tip: Use a vegetable peeler to thinly slice the feta cheese so it melts beautifully over everything.

And there you have it, folks. Celebrate the humble egg with Shakshuka. It’s a delicious and affordable meal that’s perfect any time of day. Bon appetit!

