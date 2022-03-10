DIVAS ON A DIME: Mark St. Paddy’s Day with a very Irish stew

There are few things more universally comforting than a melt-in-your-mouth beef stew. The world is full of regional variations. France has Boeuf a la bourguignonne. Hungary has Goulash. Ireland has Guinness Beef Stew. What sets Ireland’s stew apart is the addition of stout beer, namely Guinness.

Made in Dublin since 1759, when we think of Guinness we think of Ireland. In this stew, the alcohol evaporates, leaving a rich and robust depth of flavor that complements the succulent beef, hearty potatoes and sweet carrots.

When choosing your beef for this (or any) stew, don’t buy pre-cut meat labeled “stew beef.” You’re paying a premium for someone to cut your food for you. Plus, you have little control over what cut of meat you’re getting. Don’t waste a tender cut on a stew that’s going to simmer low and slow because the lean meat will cook to the point of drying out. Choose a tougher cut with plenty of connective tissue, collagen and fat, such as chuck, short rib or point cut brisket. Those cuts become tender, juicy and flavorful when slowly simmered in liquid, giving stew that velvety mouthfeel.

GUINNESS BEEF STEW

Yield: 12 servings Prep: 20 minutes Cook: 2 hours

4 slices bacon — chopped

2-3 pounds stew beef (see text above)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Vegetable oil

2 medium yellow onions, chopped

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

1 bottle (11.2 ounce) Guinness Extra Stout

1 can (14.5 oz. or 1 1/2 cups) beef broth

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 pound carrots, peeled and chopped

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped

2 cups water

1 1/2 cup peas

Prepare the meats by chopping the bacon and cutting the beef into big bite-sized chunks. Chop up all the veggies. In a large soup pot or Dutch oven on medium heat, cook bacon until crisp, remove with a slotted spoon and set aside, leaving the drippings in the pan. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, mix the flour, garlic, salt and pepper, and toss the beef cubes to coat. Working in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the pan, brown the beef in the bacon drippings on all sides. Add cooking oil if the pan gets dry. Set aside. (By now you’ll have lovely brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Don’t burn this! Lower the heat to low.) Add the onions, stirring frequently, adding oil, if necessary, until just softened. Add the tomato paste, stirring into the onions to evenly coat. Add the Guinness and bring it to a simmer, scraping up the browned bits, deglazing the bottom of the pot. Add the beef broth and Worcestershire. Boil for 2 minutes. Return the bacon and beef to the pot along with the carrots and potatoes. Add water and stir to combine. (At this point you can throw everything into a slow cooker if you wish. Cook on LOW for 6-8 hours or on HIGH for 3-4 hours.) To continue cooking on the stovetop, bring the stew to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. In the final 10 minutes, add the peas. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

When you host your St. Patrick’s gathering, take a cue from classic Irish pub grub, and serve big mugs of stew, with soda bread slathered with butter and a pint of beer on the side. Should you have any leftovers, they’ll freeze beautifully. Erin go Bragh!

