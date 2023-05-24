DIVAS ON A DIME: Memorial Day BBQ with a Mediterranean twist

As we approach Memorial Day weekend, it’s time to honor and remember those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. While we enjoy time with friends and family, take a moment to reflect on the meaning of this important day.

This weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of backyard BBQ season. Get ready to add some pizzazz to your celebration with a scrumptious Mediterranean Chicken and Veggie Kabobs recipe, paired with a cool and creamy dipping sauce and warm pita bread.

These kabobs are fresh, healthy and won’t break the bank. They’re loaded with juicy chicken thighs, red bell peppers, zucchini, summer squash and red onion, all marinated in Italian dressing for incredible flavor. And let’s not forget about the Easy Tzatziki Sauce with Feta — it’s the perfect complement to these tasty kabobs. Simply grate some cucumber, mix with Greek yogurt, garlic and feta, and you’re ready to go.

So, fire up the grill, thread those skewers and get ready for a meal that’s sure to impress!

EASY TZATZIKI SAUCE WITH FETA

Yield: 4 (1/3 cup) servings

Time: 5 minutes

1 (approximately 10 ounce) cucumber

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled

Black pepper

Lemon wedges for serving, optional

Using a box grater, grate the cucumber on the largest grating side then squeeze it to remove most (but not all) of the liquid. Place the cucumber in a medium bowl and add the yogurt, garlic and feta. Stir to combine and set aside so the flavors can marry. This can be made in advance and refrigerated, if desired. Before serving, add black pepper to taste and squeeze a lemon wedge over the bowl and stir once more.

Mediterranean Chicken and Veggie Kabobs

Yield: 4 kabobs

Total Time: 1 hour

4 long metal skewers or bamboo skewers

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

2 large red bell peppers, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium zucchini, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

1 medium summer squash, sliced into 1/2-inch rounds

1 medium red onion, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup bottled Italian dressing

Pita bread for serving

If you’re using bamboo skewers, soak them in water for 30 minutes prior to use.

Artistically thread the chicken and vegetables onto the skewers. Place the kabobs into a 9-by-13-inch casserole dish and pour the Italian dressing on top. Cover with plastic wrap and marinate, refrigerated, for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.

When you’re ready to cook, preheat the grill to medium-high heat. Make your tzatziki sauce if you haven’t already. Place the chicken kabobs on the grill and close the lid. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes per side, or until the chicken is cooked through. Let the kabobs rest for 5 minutes before serving. While you wait, warm the pita bread on the grill.

Serve the kabobs with pita bread and tzatziki sauce for dipping or schmearing on the pitas.

A good wine pairing for these kabobs would be a light-bodied red wine (like pinot noir, grenache or Beaujolais) or a crisp white wine with bright acidity (like sauvignon blanc, a pinot grigio or a chenin blanc). Any of these wines would make for a delicious and complementary pairing.

So, fire up the grill, savor the flavors and cherish the memories with loved ones. Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend.

