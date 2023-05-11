DIVAS ON A DIME: Mother’s Day just got sweeter with this easy chocolate truffle recipe

Mother’s Day is a special occasion to celebrate the love and sacrifice of all the amazing mothers and mother figures in our lives. This year, why not surprise your loved one with a delicious and decadent giant chocolate truffle as a sweet gesture of appreciation?

This easy-to-make, no-bake truffle has only three ingredients — chocolate chips, coconut oil and heavy cream — and features layers of firm chocolate on top and bottom, with a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate ganache layer in the middle. Plan on thin slices, because this decadent masterpiece is rich.

While you can successfully use any variety of chocolate chips in this recipe, I recommend using dark chocolate chips for added health benefits. Every little bit counts, right? Dark chocolate contains antioxidants that can protect against free radicals and improve blood flow, reducing the risk of heart disease. If you pair this with fresh blueberries, blackberries or raspberries, you can feel practically virtuous. However, remember to consume this giant chocolate truffle in moderation due to its high calorie and fat content.

GIANT DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

Yield: 16 (roughly 2 ounce) servings

Time: 20 minutes plus freezing time

3 (12 ounce) bags dark chocolate chips, divided

2 tablespoons coconut oil, divided

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup nuts, optional

Prepare an 8-inch spring form pan by wrapping the removable bottom with plastic wrap then placing back in the pan. Spray pan with cooking spray. In the microwave, melt one bag of chips with 1 tablespoon coconut oil in 30-second increments. Stir between each nuke blast until the chips are completely smooth. Pour this into the prepared pan. Place in the freezer.

Next, we make ganache. This is so easy you’ll make ganache all the time. Place a bag of chips into a mixing bowl. Heat the heavy cream in the microwave until it simmers, between 45 and 60 seconds. Pour the hot cream over the chips and let that sit for five minutes. Now stir the mixture until completely smooth. As you begin, there may be a moment when you shake your fist at the sky and yell, “Curse you, Patti Diamond!” because it looks like the curdled separated mess will never come together. Just keep stirring. I promise it will come together into a luxurious silky, creamy ganache. Pour the ganache over the first layer of chocolate and stick it back in the freezer. You get to lick the spoon because you made ganache.

Repeat the process of melting the chips with the coconut oil with the final bag of chips. Pour this over the ganache layer and put it back in the freezer until firm. Once firm, remove from the freezer and place in the fridge until ready to serve.

To serve, simply cut the Giant Chocolate Truffle with a knife that’s been heated in hot water and dried before slicing.

If you’re feeling adventurous, feel free to experiment with different types of chocolate chips or add layers of cookies, nuts, dried fruit, caramel, peanut butter or marshmallow cream to create your own unique variation.

For an extra special touch, you could decorate this truffle with edible gold leaf found at craft stores that carry cake decorating supplies, or online retailers that sell baking supplies. And don’t forget to include a heartfelt message of love and appreciation.

So, this year, instead of buying expensive Godiva chocolates, why not make your own delicious “Go Diva” truffle at home? It’s the perfect way to spoil the chocolate-loving special mother figure in your life.

