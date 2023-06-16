DIVAS ON A DIME: Surprise Dad with the best burger for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re wondering what to do for dear ol’ dad, I have a suggestion. How about a mouth-watering burger? There’s nothing quite like a juicy burger, especially when made with love for the special father figures in your life.

Now, I’m not talking about the kind of hamburger you get at the drive-through, but a burger purists would love. A burger with a balance of textures, big beefy flavor, enrobed in cheese. No need to visit your local steakhouse to satisfy that craving. We can make them at home at a fraction of the cost.

There are many ways to make a great burger, but here’s a goof-proof favorite. Let’s make thin burgers rather than thick. Thin burgers have an advantage that I can describe in two words: “surface area.” The edge, or crust, of a burger is full of flavor. This is the Maillard reaction, friends. This reaction happens when protein reacts with high heat. Thin patties cook quickly and evenly, and turn out crispy and caramelized outside, juicy inside. Want more beef? Stack ‘em up.

A note regarding cheese: It’s fun to splurge on high quality cheese, but you don’t have to invest in a whole block. You can go to the deli counter and request exactly four thin slices of any cheese you desire, and that’s very affordable.

THE CLASSIC HAMBURGER

The recipe below makes four single burgers. To make double burgers (and why wouldn’t you?), simply double beef and cheese in the recipe.

Yield: 4 (6-ounce uncooked weight) burgers

Total Time: 20 minutes

1 1/2 pounds (85/15) ground beef

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more for crust

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 cup green onion, white and green parts, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon olive or canola oil, grill only

4 thin slices cheese of your choice

4 hamburger buns of your choice

Serve with your preferred condiments and lettuce, tomato, pickles

Place ground beef in a large bowl and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Add the green onion, and gently mix the beef to distribute the seasoning and onions. Divide your ground beef into four equal portions. Roll into a ball then place onto a cutting board or other clean work surface. Use your hands or a rolling pin to gently press the burger to between 1/4- and 1/2-inch thickness. At this time, you can cook your burgers immediately, or refrigerate them for later. Right before cooking, sprinkle evenly with a small amount of kosher salt.

To cook:

In a skillet: Heat skillet to medium heat, and place burgers in the pan without crowding. Depending on the size of your pan, you might need to cook in batches. Once you place the burger, don’t move it for 3 minutes. This allows the crust to form. Flip burgers, top with cheese and cook until the bottom is browned and the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining burgers.

On a grill: Preheat the grill to medium-high. Brush the burgers with oil and sprinkle with kosher salt. Place on grill, without moving, for 3 minutes on the first side. Then flip, add cheese and grill for 2 minutes more.

Serve on a toasted bun with your favorite condiments.

This Father’s Day a simple yet delicious burger is sure to make all the dads feel loved and appreciated. Whether you grill it up or fry it in a pan, this classic recipe is a foolproof way to make sure that Dad’s taste buds are satisfied. Happy Father’s Day!

