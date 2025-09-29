DIVAS ON A DIME: The humble cauliflower gets a golden, gooey makeover

Quick! Before we get swept away! While pumpkins, apples, squash and cranberries are stealing the spotlight this time of year, I’d like us to pause for a moment and give cauliflower a little love.

This humble, versatile cruciferous vegetable is often taken for granted, but it deserves a standing ovation. Roasted, riced, mashed or pizza crusted, cauliflower plays just about any role you ask of it, and today it’s stepping into the starring role in a creamy, cheesy gratin that will win over even the pickiest of eaters.

What does “au gratin” mean? Literally, it translates from French as “with a crust.” In cooking, it refers to a dish topped with a golden, bubbly layer, usually made of cheese or breadcrumbs, or both. For this cauliflower gratin, the rich, velvety cheese sauce melds with tender florets and browns lightly in the oven, creating a luscious, flavorful topping that’s as appealing to the eyes as it is to the palate.

CAULIFLOWER AU GRATIN

Tender cauliflower florets are smothered in a creamy, savory sauce, baked until golden and bubbly, making a comforting side dish that’s simple, elegant and utterly irresistible.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Total Time: 35 minutes

1 head cauliflower, in bite-size florets

For the cheese sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups whole milk (or milk of choice)

1/2 teaspoon thyme, plus extra to sprinkle on top

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Pinch freshly ground nutmeg

1 cup (4 ounces) sharp cheddar cheese, white or yellow, shredded, plus extra for topping

Preheat your oven to 375 F. Spray a 2-1/2-quart baking dish or 9-x9-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray, or grease with olive oil or butter.

Bring a big pot of water to boil and cook cauliflower until just barely tender, about five minutes. Drain thoroughly and place into a medium-size casserole.

In a medium-size saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add flour and whisk a minute or two until flour starts to look a little dry but hasn’t browned. Whisk in milk, bring to a boil and stir until thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon and not fill in the line when a finger is run across it.

Remove from heat and add cheese, in small handfuls, stirring after each until each addition is well incorporated. Add most of the thyme, salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Pour the sauce over the cauliflower, using a spoon to stir the florets, if necessary, so all are coated. If desired, top with a little additional cheese and sprinkle the top with the remaining pinch of thyme. Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly browned in spots.

Cheese Variations: For a different flavor profile, try white cheddar (pictured), Gruyère, Swiss or smoked Gouda — each will give the gratin a unique richness. You can even mix two cheeses for a more complex flavor.

Optional Mix-Ins: Cooked bacon or pancetta bits for a smoky touch. Sauteed mushrooms for earthy depth. Finely chopped caramelized onions for a hint of sweetness. A handful of cooked spinach or kale for extra color and nutrients.

So, the next time you’re caught up in the swirl of pumpkins and pies, remember the quiet brilliance of cauliflower. This creamy gratin proves that even the humblest vegetable can take center stage when given a little love (and a lot of cheese). Serve it alongside your favorite fall mains and watch it disappear — because sometimes the supporting cast deserves a standing ovation.

