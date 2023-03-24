Do a spring wellness check on your home

Just like your personal health, your home’s health will decline without regular care and maintenance. Maintaining a healthy indoor environment helps increase your quality of life and the life of your house.

Exterior

Inspect all wood framing for signs of rats, bats, roaches, termites, squirrels, mice, and other pests. Contact a professional as needed to treat.

Check exterior siding and trim for loose pieces and chipped or peeling paint. Repair and repaint as needed.

Check for and replace decaying or damaged trim around the windows and doors. Inspect foundation and masonry for cracks. Hire a professional to repair as needed.

Check for signs of leaks.

Yard

Clear dead plants/shrubs from the house and trim branches of trees that overhang the roof. Inspect fence and deck for problems that may lead to wood rot. Clean, repair, reseal, and repaint as needed.

Check all garden hoses for leaks and repair as needed. Drain all outdoor faucets and hoses. Store the hoses for winter. Hire a professional to clean out the main sewer line, especially if mature trees are present in your yard. (annually)

Windows and Walls

Clean window wells (semicircular barriers usually found surrounding basement windows) around the exterior of the house and check for proper drainage.

Check weather-stripping and caulking around windows and doors.

Check for signs of leaks and repair or replace as needed. Repair or replace cracked or broken windows. Inspect the home interior walls and floors for termites. Contact a professional if treatment is needed.

Check the operation of windows and doors. Install screens, lubricate, and repair as needed.

Roof and Attic

Clean gutters and downspouts (may need to be done more frequently). Make sure they discharge water two to three feet away from the house.

Check flashing around the chimney, plumbing vent, skylight, and other joints to ensure it is securely fastened; repair as needed. Inspect the roof surface, shingles, eaves, and soffits; repair as needed.

Check that attic insulation is in place; add more where needed. Check vents to make sure they are free of debris and working properly.

Check for signs of leaks and repair as needed. Inspect attic for signs of rodents, bats, ro

aches, termites, and other pests. Treat as needed; you may want to hire a professional.

Check ductwork connections to make sure that fans exhaust outdoors.

(SOURCE: www.southwind.k-state.edu)