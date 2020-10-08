Eating right can help fight breast cancer

A pink ribbon is the symbol worn in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A breast cancer is a malignant tumor that starts from cells of the breast. A malignant tumor is a group of cancer cells that may grow into (invade) surrounding tissues or spread (metastasize) to distant areas of the body.

Tragically, more than 200,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die from it this year in America. Although breast cancer occurs mainly in women, men can get it too. Many people do not realize that men have breast tissue and that they can develop breast cancer. About 1,970 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed among men. About 390 men will die from breast cancer. New medical research strongly suggests that you can eat and live proactively to prevent breast cancer before it strikes.

Current anti-breast-cancer medical efforts are aimed at critical early detection with mammograms. Early detection allows doctors to treat the cancer while it is still small and confined to the breast.

According to an independent study, the top-10 food items to fight breast cancer include easy-to-enjoy carrots, apples and green tea. Carrots and other foods rich in beta-carotene may lower your relative breast cancer risk, and lower the risk of invasive cancer. A natural substance in raw carrots called “falcarinol” can slow the growth of cancer cells. Falcarinol is inactivated by heat or cooking, so it is critical to eat raw carrots, too.

A few apples a day may truly keep the breast-cancer surgeon away. Specifically, studies show that natural substances found in apples decrease the number of tumors, the size of tumors and tumor growth rates in animal models. The more apple extracts the animals were fed, the greater the reduction in cancer.

Green tea consumption may reduce your relative breast cancer risk by more than 50 percent. Green tea is rich in potent “polyphenol” antioxidants that protect your DNA from damage and shortening, reduce inflammation, reduce estrogen and reduce breast tissue density. The recommended amount to consume is two to four cups per day, or you can take a green-tea supplement.

Enjoy this Apple and Carrot Salad with a cup or glass of green tea, and you’ll incorporate three delicious cancer-fighting ingredients into your diet.

APPLE AND CARROT SALAD

1/2 pound carrots, coarsely grated (about 2 cups)

2 large organic apples (Baldwin, Cortland, Granny Smith or Red Delicious), unpeeled, cored and sliced into matchstick pieces

3 stalks of celery, cut into matchstick pieces

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

4 large Hass avocados, peeled, cut in half and pitted

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

In a large bowl, mix together carrots, apples, celery, oil, lemon juice, parsley, garlic, cumin, cinnamon, paprika, and salt and pepper. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours to allow flavors to meld and permeate the ingredients. Place 1/2 cup of the salad on each avocado half. Sprinkle with apple cider vinegar. Serve chilled or at room temperature. Serves 4.

Angela Shelf Medearis is an award-winning children’s author, culinary historian, and the author of seven cookbooks. Please join The Kitchen Diva in supporting Mattress Firms’ efforts to assist foster children through the Ticket to Dream Foundation to make a positive impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of foster children in need. They believe not everyone can be a foster parent, but anyone can help a foster child. (www.tickettodream.org)

© 2020 King Features Synd., Inc., and Angela Shelf Medearis