Gardening trends and emotional resilience

With a new year comes new gardening trends we can all get excited about. Each year, predictions are made about types of plants, colors, containers and how we utilize them. Experts use last year’s gardening purchases to make these predictions.

Yet, in a world full of constant stress, this gardening columnist can make a prediction without using any data or spending trends: gardening will continue to grow as a therapeutic practice to ease the mind and soothe the body for people of all ages. Backyard and community gardens are more than cultivating tomatoes and onions for dinner but make you more emotionally resilient. Emotional resiliency helps you think more positively, become more spiritual, be more confident and have better relationships. All these benefits from engaging in gardening should make this hobby a practice for all. Whether, you have a community garden, a landscape, a plastic pot, an old strawberry bin just grow and it will make you happier.

This winter, watch less news and rather explore seed catalogs, read gardening books, plan your dream garden/landscape, follow nature blogs, buy houseplants and think about trees. In a few short months, one of my favorite flowering trees will sing. Despite, Saucer magnolia’s large and spreading branches, the tree goes mostly unnoticed but in spring its beautiful song makes me feel hopeful, closer to nature, more confident, and closer to my family. Now with my plea to adopt gardening as a life trend, here are two of my gardening predictions of 2022: