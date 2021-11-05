One of the fall’s most popular vegetables is winter squash. Winter squash encompasses various squash, such as Acorn, Buttercup, Butternut, Hubbard, Sweet Dumpling, and Spaghetti squash.

If you are wondering what to do with all of the winter squash your neighbors keep putting on your front steps, or if you are interested in learning how to make your everyday squash go from ordinary to extraordinary, then check out this fall programming favorite.

Join University of Illinois Extension as they present, “Getting the Scoop on Winter Squash!” During this workshop, we will discuss a variety of common and not-so-common types of winter squash. As well as how to select and store winter squash, offer great ideas on how to prepare and use these culinary favorites, and best of all, you’ll receive some delicious recipes.

“Squash truly is a versatile category of vegetables. The differences between winter and summer squash are the time the squash is harvested, the type of skin or rind, and how long it can be stored without spoilage. This workshop will also cover topics such as thnutritional benefits of winter squash, as well as discuss fun ways to incorporate squash into everyday life with fun and flavorful recipes,” said Diane Reinhold, University of Illinois Extension nutrition and wellness educator.

If you’d like to learn more, then please join us for this virtual workshop. “Getting the Scoop on Winter Squash!” will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. To receive your Zoom link to join, preregister before Monday, Nov. 22.

For more information on this program, or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact our office at 815-986-4357, or visit us online at go.illinois.edu/jsw.