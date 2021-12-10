Harvesting evergreens for holiday decorations

Decorating with fresh greenery is a treat for most gardeners getting ready for the holiday festivities. Some buy greens from a local garden center, but did you know you can harvest branches from evergreen conifers to use in your holiday décor?

Whether you are making wreaths, porch pots or swags, Illinois gardens boasts eastern red cedar, pines, spruces, holly, yew, boxwood and junipers that can be used. Cedars, pine, firs, boxwood and holly are the best option for using indoors while others will maintain freshness longer if used in outside décor. While foraging in the garden for evergreen branches, look for cones, berries and decorative twigs to incorporate in your designs.