Plenty to see at this year’s Chicago Auto Show
By Kevin Beese Staff Writer — February 9, 2026
The Chicago Auto Show is open through Monday, Feb. 16, at McCormick Place.
A Bronco navigates an incline.
A Jeep goes over a fan of lumber.
A Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC is one of the first vehicles attendees see.
An overview of the Auto Show
A group checks out the undercarriage of a Dodge Ram Big Horn.
Alan Castro of Schaumburg with his 1998 Nissan Skyline ER34. Castro is a finalist in the Auto Show’s Chi-Town Alley competition.
Vehicles in the Orale! Chicago Car Club are displayed at the Auto Show.
Jason Roberts (second from right), Auto Show chairman, talks to auto racing analyst and television show host Rutledge Wood (right) about Chi-Town Alley. Also on the stage are Jim OBrill, senior director of marketing for the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, and Jennifer Morand, CATA president and Auto Show general manager.
Matt Conger of West Chicago stands next to his 1991 Toyota MR2 Turbo in Chi-Town Alley, a new space at the Chicago Auto Show for custom cars. Conger is one of six finalists in the Chi-Town Alley competition. (Photos by Kevin Beese/Chronicle Media)