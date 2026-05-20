Runners, volunteers have fun helping Northern Illinois Food Bank fight hunger

More than 1,600 runners, walkers, families, and supporters, along with more than 100 volunteers came together on Saturday, May 2 at Cantigny Park in Wheaton to raise more than $300,000 to support “neighbors” facing hunger across Northern Illinois.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank’s 13th Annual Fight Hunger 10K, 5K & 1-Mile Run, presented by ALDI, is the largest fun run for hunger relief in the Chicago suburban area. Last year, the NIFB provided 93 million meals to neighbors facing hunger in 13 counties throughout suburban and rural Northern Illinois.

The need is only growing. With changes to food supplemental programs including SNAP, Food Bank officials anticipate “historic numbers” of new clients — “neighbors” — with an additional 35,000 neighbors in seeking assistance in May and June, requiring 1 million more meals.

U.S. Foods matched all event donations up to $25,000. The funds raised will help Northern Illinois Food Bank provide meals for neighbors facing hunger across its service area.

“Events like Fight Hunger 10K, 5K and 1-Mile Run presented by ALDI show the incredible impact a community can make when people come together for a shared cause,” said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“Funds raised will help provide more than $2 million worth of groceries for neighbors facing hunger in Northern Illinois. We are deeply grateful to all of the runners, walkers, volunteers, sponsors, vendors, and supporters who helped make a difference for our neighbors.”

Yurko and others celebrated “a beautiful morning for the race as participants of all ages filled the scenic course with energy, enthusiasm, and purpose.”

Participants ranged from competitive runners to families pushing strollers in the 1-Mile Walk, as the community showed up in a big way to make an impact for neighbors in need. Northern Illinois Food Bank agency partners were also invited to participate and fundraise to directly benefit their local food pantries.

New this year, the Food Bank’s newest mascot, Clementine, helped kick off the 1-Mile event by racing alongside Annie and Ozzie from the Kane County Cougars, “creating memorable moments and bringing extra excitement to the morning festivities.”

There was a lively post-race festival featuring food trucks, live entertainment, sponsor activities, a Kids Zone, giveaways, and finish-line celebrations. Families gathered while runners and walkers celebrated their accomplishments alongside fellow supporters.

Those looking to donate to the Food Bank, volunteer, or get groceries can visit SolveHungerToday.org.