Series shares ideas on aging with health, happiness

Age may just be a number, but 2020 is putting that statement to the test. University of Illinois Extension educators offer suggestions for handling the physical and emotional challenges of aging, especially in light of the current health challenges.

“Now more than ever, we could all use encouragement and practical ways to slow down and enjoy the art of healthy aging,” says Karla Belzer, Extension family life educator. “Throughout September, learn ways to face aging with confidence and positivity in a free online webinar series.”

Discover Healthy Aging begins Sept. 3 and will give practical tips from research-based information to enhance the elder years.

“Small changes can have a positive impact,” Belzer says. “This series targets the aging population, though it’s never too early to practice living well.”

Each of the four webinars begins at 10 a.m. each Thursday in September. One may click the link of each webinar title to access the registration link.

Webinar topics include:

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in any of these programs, contact Belzer at kbelzer@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.