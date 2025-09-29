Stellar performance comes easy for Ringo and All-Starr band

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band recently performed two exceptional shows locally.

The first was at the Chicago Theatre on Sept. 10 and the second at the Miller High Life Theatre in Milwaukee on Sept. 12.

This truly is an all-star band led, of course, by the indomitable Ringo; guitarist extraordinaire Steve Lukather of Toto; vocalist Colin Hay of Men at Work; guitarist Hamish Stuart from the Average White Band; drummer Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth Band, Joe Satriani Band and Toto); Buck Johnson on keyboards (Hollywood Vampires, Joe Perry Project and Brother Cane); and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham (Kansas, Toto and Cher). Together they formed a very cohesive musical force.

Each member of the band had their time in the spotlight with a setlist of songs that everyone in the audience knew — except one. Ringo pointed that out when he told the crowd he was going to play a song from his latest album.

This “supergroup” had fun from start to finish, as did the concertgoers. The diversified audience was made up of baby boomer grandparents, their children and their grandchildren. The spirited onstage banter, nostalgic songs and excellent musicianship made both evenings a pure delight and one that most in attendance will never forget. I’m sure some of the older fans told the younger ones that they got to see a Beatle.

Ringo was born Richard Starkey and raised in Liverpool, England. He grew up in a poor section of the city and was quite sick as a child. He took to the drums while in the hospital recuperating from one of his illnesses. As a young adult he was a member of a successful local rock band called Rory Storm and the Hurricanes when Beatles manager Brian Epstein asked Ringo to join the Beatles. Ringo didn’t hesitate and the rest is history.

Ringo is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Beatles and as a solo act. He’s won a GRAMMY, an Academy Award and is a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) with the Beatles. He’s also been honored with induction into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame. His unique style of drumming fortified the Beatles sound. He was knighted in 2018 as Sir Richard Starkey.

After the Beatles broke up in 1970, Ringo went on to have a very successful solo career with many hit records. He has acted in movies and TV, but music is his first love. He is a charitable person with a big heart.

Ringo is the leader of the All-Starr band and sang several of his hits. He played drums on his and the other’s songs. He still has the chops on drums and his voice is, well, Ringo’s voice. He looks trim and healthy — not at all looking his age of 85, which he credits to his vegetarianism.

His manner is that of an old friend. People feel comfortable around him. He’s cheerful and upbeat throughout the show and his down-to-earth persona is charming.

The stage was barely lit when the band emerged in silhouette. The opening chords were struck for the Carl Perkins classic “Honey Don’t,” the lights went up and out ran Ringo, flashing his trademark peace sign with a huge smile. Immediately everyone in the theater stood and cheered. Quite a moment. He followed that with one of his solo hits, “It Don’t Come Easy.”

Other songs Ringo performed were “Boys” — a song he first did with Rory Storm and later with the Beatles — and “I’m the Greatest,” a solo release written for him by John Lennon. Ringo then asked Lukather what he should play next, and the guitarist teased with the beginning of “Day Tripper” and then “Please, Please Me,” which Ringo jokingly declined. He instead opted for “Yellow Submarine,” which resulted in a grand sing along with the assemblage. On “Octopus’s Garden,” another Beatles classic, fans were moved to yelling out, “I Love You Ringo,” and he replied in kind.

The song that people didn’t know the words to was the optimistic “Look Up” from his new country album of the same name. This nice, upbeat tune was very well-received. Hoyt Axton’s the “No No Song” has lyrics that were admittedly biographical for Ringo. He did the Lennon-McCartney penned “I Wanna Be Your Man,” which was the Rolling Stones’ first hit single in the United Kingdom.

Ringo covered “Photograph,” his first No. 1 solo hit co-written with George Harrison, and another old country ditty, “Act Naturally.” Ringo saved the best for last as he began singing the lyrics “What would you think if I sang out of tune? Would you stand up and walk out on me?” The reply from the audience was a loud “NO!” “With a Little Help From My Friends” prompted more audience participation and many people swayed to this Beatles masterpiece.

During the show each band member had their time in the limelight.

American Steve Lukather is one of the top guitarists in the rock ’n’ roll world. He’s also a singer, songwriter, producer and arranger. He’s renowned for his session work and has appeared on more than 1,500 diverse albums. It’s fitting for him to be on stage with Ringo because Lukather was first inspired by George Harrison. He’s best known for his band Toto and played three songs from their catalog: “Rosanna,” “Africa” and “Hold the Line.” Each of his guitar leads was melodic with a blues influence, but never overwhelmed the song.

Australian Colin Hay was the lead singer for Men at Work. He’s also a prolific writer, actor and comedian. He tours as a solo act. The songs he sang were “Down Under,” “Overkill” and “Who Can It Be Now?”

Hamish Stuart was raised in Scotland and was the singer and guitarist in the Average White Band. He has toured with Paul McCartney and has produced albums for various artists. He still goes on the road as a solo performer. Songs by the Average White Band that the band played were “Pick Up the Pieces,” “Cut the Cake” and “Work To Do.”

Gregg Bissionette is a much sought after session and performance drummer. He has played with Santana, James Taylor and Don Henley, among others, and has been playing with Ringo since 2008. He also played with Spinal Tap. One fun moment came when Bissionette did a drum solo during “Cut the Cake,” incorporating drum segments of several rock songs including “Honky Tonk Woman,” “Wipeout” and “The End,” Ringo’s only drum solo on a Beatles record.

Warren Ham — a member of Toto — is an amazing multi-talented musician and added several fantastic saxophone and flute solos. The newest member of the All-Starr band is keyboardist Buck Johnson. He added just what the band needed to create a full sound.

With John Lennon’s “Give Peace A Chance” playing on the speakers all I saw were smiles from the people walking out of the auditorium. The baby boomers had a nostalgic night and were so happy they got to share it with their loved ones.