‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ celebrating 50th year

HOLLYWOOD — Who is 79-year-old London antique dealer Peter Hinwood? Hinwood was the blond, muscled, hunky model chosen for the role of Rocky in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975. He had no acting experience, and his voice was dubbed in the film. Yet he was hot enough to be Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s (Tim Curry) crush! Linwood confessed, “One, I can’t act. Two, I cringe with embarrassment every time I see myself on film. Three, I relish a quiet, peaceful life.”

When the film opened, it was a dismal flop until a smart executive got the idea to show it in theaters at midnight. Not so suddenly, its $1.4 million cost turned into $166 million over 50 years. Since then, Curry’s won an Emmy as Captain Hook in “Peter Pan & the Pirates.” Susan Sarandon won an Oscar for “Dead Man Walking” (1995) after getting nominated for Best Actress four times previously! She also received six Emmy nominations and nine Golden Globe nominations. Then, of course, there was “Thelma & Louise” (1991).

Barry Bostwick, the original Danny Zuko on Broadway in “Grease” (1972), won a Tony Award for “The Robber Bridegroom” (1976) and a Golden Globe for “War and Remembrance” (1989). Pop-singing star Meat Loaf played Eddie, the delivery boy whose experiment went very wrong. Meat Loaf died in 2022 at 74 from COVID-19.

New “Rocky Horror Picture Show” screenings will kick off appropriately at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Oct. 4 to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. Cast members Bostwick, Nell Campbell and Patricia Quinn will make appearances at several screenings, while Curry, despite having had a stroke, will appear in Anaheim, California, on Nov. 2.

In April 1979, a hot, young actor’s manager called me for help with getting publicity for his client on a teen-oriented series; they wanted to save his show from being canceled. I advised him to have his client arrive at Johnny Mathis’ Greek Theatre show in a limo. When he got there, three teeny-bop girls (who he hired) started screaming and ripping the actor’s clothes off. Security then rushed the budding star into the theater.

His driver took the change of clothes from the trunk, as per my instructions, and the half-naked young star then changed and watched the show. I called Army Archerd, the leading columnist in the Hollywood Reporter at the time and told him what happened. He printed the account, and all the other papers and magazines ran it. That’s how John Travolta saved “Welcome Back, Kotter” from being canceled!

Travolta, now 71 and still going, shot the musical “That’s Amore!” with Katherine Heigl, D.B. Sweeney and Christopher Walken in 2022. He also shot the historical-biographical drama “November 1963,” about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, this past July. Mandy Patinkin and Dermot Mulroney co-star. In addition, he’s currently shooting the sci-fi thriller “Ed” in Georgia. You might say I met Travolta before he slipped in “Grease” and caught “Saturday Night Fever!”

