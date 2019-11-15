Three things that can get better as you age

Not all things get worse with age, nor is the remainder of your life all about avoiding diseases, gravity, and aging’s natural course.

There are some benefits to aging that happen in both men and women which are usually not heavily shared in our culture but should be looked forward to.

Dr. Alice Zhang, a family medicine physician with Advocate Medical Group, points out a few things that get better with age:

Less annoying headaches and colds

Migraines and chronic headaches can dissipate, especially for women during and after menopause, according to the Migraine Research Foundation. “The immune system gets wiser with age because it remembers foreign antigens from viruses which we have been exposed to previously by making antibodies,” shares Dr. Zhang, “That means fewer colds as we get older and is the same process that causes vaccines to work.”