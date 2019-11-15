Three things that can get better as you age

Three things that can get better as you ageAdvocate Health News — November 15, 2019
Not all things get worse with age, nor is the remainder of your life all about avoiding diseases, gravity, and aging’s natural course.
There are some benefits to aging that happen in both men and women which are usually not heavily shared in our culture but should be looked forward to.
Dr. Alice Zhang, a family medicine physician with Advocate Medical Group, points out a few things that get better with age:
- Less annoying headaches and colds
Migraines and chronic headaches can dissipate, especially for women during and after menopause, according to the Migraine Research Foundation. “The immune system gets wiser with age because it remembers foreign antigens from viruses which we have been exposed to previously by making antibodies,” shares Dr. Zhang, “That means fewer colds as we get older and is the same process that causes vaccines to work.”
- Attractive Perks
Research has showed that with age comes less sweat as the sweat gland becomes less responsive and clearer skin due to the sebaceous glands producing less oil as you age, though make sure to moisturize even more. Also, some seniors report a better sex life thanks to their knowledge, experience with their own bodies and practice.
- Better mental well-being
“Getting older can mean having better social skills, empathy, and time to connect with our loved ones and volunteer” shares Dr. Zhang, “Which overall contribute to greater happiness.” Having had time to gain experience from life seniors are more confident, have clearer priorities, are not into people-pleasing, can learn new skills, and share their wealth of knowledge to younger generations.