New Year’s Eve celebrations range from family friendly to late galas

From early evening, family friendly events to late night soirees, central Illinoisans can usher in the nation’s 250th birthday with a slate of New Year’s Eve celebrations centered on downtown Peoria.

Anchoring the festive gatherings will be the Peoria Civic Center’s PNC New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown, presented by Better Built and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

The festivities kick off at 3 p.m. inside the Exhibit Halls at the Peoria Civic Center (201 SW Jefferson St.). An afternoon packed with fun activities and entertainment for the whole family is planned, including interactive games, arts and crafts, live performances, inflatables and hands-on activities from local vendors and community partners.

Young ones can meet their favorite princesses and superheroes, get a caricature drawing by Joe the Art Guy and enjoy balloon twisting with Unique Twist. Face painting, hair tinsel and henna tattoos will be offered by Wild Style. Fun on the Run inflatables, GameOn, the Peoria Playhouse Imagination Playground, rock painting with First Ascent and many more interactive activities and events are planned.

An early evening countdown and ball drop will allow parents with little ones to celebrate the new year responsibly and safely. With activities planned for all ages, the event provides a perfect way for families to celebrate New Year’s Eve together, according to Brian Ray, PNC Bank regional president for Central Illinois.

“PNC is proud to sponsor this family friendly New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Peoria. This beloved tradition creates meaningful moments for children and families to come together, learn, and have fun,” said Ray. “We’re thrilled to continue our year-round support for the Peoria Civic Center and its incredible work in bringing people together. This venue isn’t just a place for events — it’s a hub for connection, creativity and the heart of our community spirit.”

Scheduled stage performances will feature Safari Joe, Flynn School of Irish Dance, Communication Junction, Penguin Project, Joel the Magician and Coach Bre Cottage’s Cheerleading & Dance Company.

After the activities conclude at 5:45 p.m., the fun will move outside to the PCC’s Sonar Tide courtyard for a 6 p.m. ball drop, followed by fireworks presented by Better Built. Admission to the event is free to the public.

For a complete list of activities and more information on the 2025 PNC New Year’s Eve Kids Countdown, visit the Events Calendar at www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

Other NYE celebrations target adult revelers

As the sun sets on the Peoria Civic Center’s PNC New Year’s Eve Kids’ Countdown, adults will be gearing up for a night of New Year’s revelry. They will have many options to choose from, including Pour Brothers’ (4450 N. Prospect Road; Peoria Heights) Boogie Nights — A Funky New Year’s Eve, Neon Nova at Oz’z Bar and Grille (216 Marquette St.; Creve Coeur), Tavern on Prospect’s (5901 N. Prospect; Peoria) annual NYE Bash, “Steady Flow” at Kenny’s Westside Pub (112 SW Jefferson Ave.; Peoria), NYE at MD’s Sports Bar and Grill (7719 N. University St.; Peoria), and Jimmy’s Bar’s (2801 Farmington Road; West Peoria) NYE Celebration.

In addition, the Contemporary Arts Center (305 SW Water St.; Peoria) will host a unique NYE event; their New Year’s Eve Salsa celebration will welcome in the new year with complementary party favors and a champagne toast. Dance lessons in the basics of Salsa, Merengue and Bachata will be offered from 8:30-9:30 p.m., with dancing until 1 a.m.

According to organizer William Butler, partners are not required to attend the dance. For the lesson, participants are divided into leaders and followers facing each other. The person across from you will be your partner for the lesson. Of course, if you come with a partner, you can dance with them. Admission is $12 for nonmembers and $8 for CAC members; refreshments will be available.

New Year’s Day

Not into the crowds and hassles of New Year’s Eve revelry? Is New Year’s Day more your style? You’re in luck — the city of East Peoria has moved its Get Lit Celebration to 3-6 p.m. on Jan. 1. Folepi’s Winter Wonderland, 123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria, featuring the lighted floats from the city’s popular Festival of Lights Parade, will serve as the setting for the event. There will be fire pits, s’mores, marshmallows and hot cocoa starting at 3 p.m., with a trolley running from 4:30-6:30 p.m. for all participants to enjoy the lighted displays.

New for 2026: At 4 p.m. there will be an organized, group start unofficially timed one-mile fun run/walk with lighted medallions awarded to the first 175 finishers. Participation in the run/walk is not required to participate in the Get Lit Celebration. Registration for the run/walk is available through the city of East Peoria’s website.

For an updated listing of area New Year’s Eve events, visit www.discoverpeoria.com.