9-year-old boy injured in Highland Park shooting tosses first pitch at Brewers game

Cooper Roberts is one of the many victims from last year’s July 4 Highland Park shootings.

The 9-year old is confined to a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down, while undergoing a long and difficult physical recovery process. By all accounts, he is working hard and still smiling.

Within days of the tragedy, the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team learned that Cooper is a fan, and his favorite player is outfielder Christian Yelich. The organization honored him by hanging a jersey in the dugout, emblazoned with his name, and Yelich’s “22” uniform number.

“It’s a Brewers fan, and we want to show support for him and his family, and the incredibly difficult times they are facing,” said manager Craig Counsell, at the time. “You can’t imagine … the strength to go through something like that is unimaginable. We’re doing such a small thing that hopefully can make one part of the day better for him”

In a statement, the Brewers also said they will remain in contact with the family.

“(We) are looking to set up a meeting between him and his favorite players, when the time is appropriate.”

That time came Monday, during the opening of a four-game series with the rival Chicago Cubs. Roberts was given the honor of making the ceremonial first pitch to open the game. It was a beautiful sunny day and a crowd of 43,000 people had packed Milwaukee’s American Family Field.

Surrounded by family and other invited members of the Highland Park community who were impacted by the incident, the young man was the focal point at home plate. Yelich sidled up beside the entourage and surprised him.

With help from his brother, Luke, who was hit by shrapnel last year, Cooper was pushed out to the 30-foot mark between the pitcher’s mound, and home plate, where Yelich crouched to catch the toss. He looped a perfect strike on one bounce.

Yelich then bounced up, went out to meet the family, and gave the ball to Cooper.

“This is a difficult time of the year for the Roberts family, and all of those who were impacted by the Highland Park tragedy,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of baseball operations. “Having Cooper here today, alongside his family, represents a milestone in this long path to recovery, for the entire community.

“We are honored to have the Roberts family with us at American Family Field for Cooper’s first pitch and wish them all the best.”

Cooper’s favorite player played a key role in the Brewers’ 8-6 comeback victory, going 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and three runs scored.

“This is a wonderful day, and a nice thing to do for him,” said Jennifer Ashley, a fan attending the game. “Having some light come out of a bad thing is pure hope.”

