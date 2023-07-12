Animal Services seeks to clear the cages

DuPage County Animal Services seeks the community’s help as the County’s animal shelter has reached its capacity to safely provide care for dogs, cats, and other animals.

Due to a large number of surrenders and other admissions, the animal shelter is currently housing 80 dogs, 119 cats, 34 small and exotic animals. It’s the fourth time this year the shelter has reached the limit.

“At this point, the shelter is over capacity, and we need the community’s help. We’ve taken in more dogs this summer than we have in years,” said Brian Krajewski, chair of the DuPage County Animal Services Committee.

“We’ve had several owner surrenders and admissions of dozens of dogs at once. Therefore, our shelter population has quickly ballooned. We welcome responsible pet owners who would like to foster or adopt our animals and help us clear the shelter,” Krajewski added.

Fostering is an alternative way to make a direct impact on the life of a pet while they wait for their new home. Anyone interested in helping the shelter animals can visit the website to learn more about fostering, adopting, or sending supplies from the shelter’s wish list.

For those looking for their next pet, Animal Services is also waiving adoption fees on select dogs. The “Chicago Dog Summer” promotion features dogs over 40 pounds who may have a harder time finding a home.

In general, dog adoption fees are $210 for puppies under six months, $110 for adult dogs between six months and five years and $60 for senior dogs six years and older. Cat adoption fees are $110 for kittens under six months, $170 for two kittens adopted together, $60 for adult cats from six months to nine years and $11 for senior cats 10 years and older.

Animal Services is the county’s sole public animal shelter and control agency. The mission of DCAS is to protect the health, safety and welfare of people and pets throughout DuPage County

DCAS cares for the community’s lost, homeless, stray, injured, sick, neglected and abandoned animals.

The shelter, located at 120 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, is open Monday through Saturday although hours vary.

For information about adoptable animals please visit https://www.dupagecounty.gov/AnimalServices or call 630-407-2800