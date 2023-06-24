A Barrington man faces child pornography charges following a Cook County Sheriff’s Police investigation.

Anthony Demonte, 49, is charged with dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography after the Sheriff’s Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit probed his social media account.

ICAC investigator received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding videos and images of child pornography uploaded and shared through a social media account linked to Demonte, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Search warrants executed for Demonte’s social media account allegedly found it contained multiple files of sexually explicit videos of children under the age of 13.

On Wednesday, June 21, Demonte was taken into custody at his home and transported to Sheriff’s Police headquarters in Maywood. During that time, ICAC investigators, along with Electronics Detection K-9 Boone searched Demonte’s residence and retrieved a cell phone and other electronic devices, Sheriff’s Police said.

After being issued his Miranda warning, Demonte stated that the retrieved cell phone was his, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A preliminary forensic analysis of Demonte’s cell phone allegedly revealed multiple pornographic videos of boys and girls under 13 engaging in sexual conduct with adults and other children.

On Thursday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges against Demonte.

The Barrington man appeared for a bond hearing Friday at the Rolling Meadows courthouse, where a judge ordered him held on $250,000 bond. The judge’s order requires Demonte to be placed on the Office of Chief Judge’s electronic monitoring program, if the required 10 percent bail is posted.

Since 2020 investigators with the sheriff’s ICAC Unit have brought charges against 37 individuals in cases involving the alleged victimization of children and child pornography.