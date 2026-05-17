Bus fleets extend efforts to improve student safety

Andrew Sharos has seen a big difference in driver’s behavior ever since his School District took action.

Two years ago, Leyden High School District 212 put extended stop arms and LED lights on its fleet of 50 buses.

“We have late runs for our students and in the winter and early spring, it gets dark early. We have a lot of kids on our buses,” said Sharos, chief school business official for District 212. “We have 3,400 students. We want to make sure that even when it is dark that they are safe.”

The Leyden district has also upgraded its cameras on buses, Sharos noted.

“Bus drivers get footage all the time of drivers going around stopped buses – even with the stop arm out,” Sharos said. “The new cameras give us more data on how it happens.”

Before adding the extended stop arms, which go out into the adjacent lane of traffic, there was no question about more drivers passing stop school buses even with their red lights on and stop arm out, Sharos said.

The extended arms have gotten attention, he noted.

“A lot of people don’t know the rules about going around school buses,” Sharos said. “Some go around stopped buses. Some don’t move. A four-lane road is not the same as a two-lane road.”

Penalties for illegally passing a school bus in Illinois are:

First offense: Minimum fine of $300 and three-month suspension of driver’s license

Second offense: Minimum fine of $1,000 and one-year suspension of driver’s license.

A motorist cited for illegally passing a school bus is not eligible for court supervision.

District 212’s Sharos said not even increasing the penalty for violations may change drivers’ habits.

“Penalties can be pretty stiff. That doesn’t mean you are going to change behavior,” he said. “Texas has stiff penalties for littering, but it wasn’t until they started a ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ ad campaign that it made an impact. Culture has to improve besides instituting punitive measures.

“It’s our society. People are in a rush to everything. They have to remember 50 kids are on that bus in front of them. Drivers need to share the road. They need to prioritize kids on that bus above other things. Passing a stopped bus is the most dangerous thing they can do.”

Different students

He said he sees a difference between grade school and high school students going to and from bus stops.

“They get distracted at 10 or 12, forgetting they’re at a bus stop. They are not focused,” Sharos said. “A high school student could be on his or her phone or listening to music. There is still a distraction. They are prioritizing other things.”

Sharos, who has been in his district’s chief school business official for 19 years, said Leyden having its own bus fleet gives the district more control and options for its transporting of students.

He said drivers need to exhibit more care when near school buses.

“Stay alert and drive around that bus like your kid is on it,” Sharos said. “As a parent, you drive differently.”

Austin Evans, who oversees transportation for Massac Unit School District 1, saw an online ad for a pilot program providing a free extended stop arm and acted.

“I want more. It gives the bus drivers such empowerment,” Evans said of the extended arm. “People pay attention to the extended arm.”

He said the Metropolis-based district has been slowly converting other buses in its fleet to the extended arm.

“It is a high priority for us,” Evans said. “People passing stopped buses is a problem, a big problem.”

Arm support

Susan Bowman is in her 17th year of driving a school bus for the Massac district. She loves having the extended arm and doesn’t want to drive a bus that doesn’t have it.

“It gets them to stop,” Bowman said. “It gets people to do what they’re supposed to do.”

Bowman said one of the district schools has two bus lanes, and that parents and teachers will go around a stopped school bus there.

“They are not even stopping on school grounds,” Bowman said. “The extended arm gets them to pay attention. It makes them stop.”

She said drivers, in general, are too distracted.

“Everyone is in a hurry. They want to get to their destination,” Bowman said. “They forget it is someone else’s kid on that bus. It’s all about getting them to school and home safely.”

Evans said a public awareness campaign is warranted in Illinois.

“It gets mentioned in driver’s education. We could work more with the county high schools,” he said. “It needs to be brought more to the attention of drivers.”

Bowman said it is not usual for a motorist to pass when her bus is stopped or for her to hear a squealing of tires as a driver hits the brakes.

“The arm will be out, and cars will proceed or they will slam on the brakes not realizing we’re already stopped,” she said.

Evans noted that Missouri recently required all school buses to have rear and front stop arms.

“We need more lights and safety devices on our buses,” he said. “If it saves one life, it is worth it.”

Bowman said the extended arm is saving lives.

“I want it on my bus. Drivers can’t miss it. No one passes me when that arm is out.” she said. “People need to treat it like ‘My kids are on that bus.’ If anyone ever got hurt because of their actions, a person probably wouldn’t drive again. I love that arm. I want it on all buses.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com