Chicago man sentenced for child porn

A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Jason Jeffries, 41, of Chicago, pleaded guilty Wednesday, July 5, after being arrested in a Cook County Sheriff’s Police investigation.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Jeffries in October. At the time, Jeffries was on parole for a 2017 child pornography conviction and was a registered sex offender.

Jeffries was also previously convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in 2001 in Will County.

Prior to Jeffries’ arrest, ICAC investigators had received a tip from the Illinois Department of Corrections, which was overseeing the Chicago man’s parole and took him into custody after they determined he downloaded and stored several videos that contained sexually explicit material involving children under the age of 13 on a media memory card.

Jeffries appeared Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography with the victim under 13 and with a prior conviction, a Class 1 felony.

He was ordered to serve his 15-year sentence in the IDOC and will be required to serve three years of mandatory supervised release.

Since 2020, the Sheriff’s ICAC Unit has charged 37 individuals in cases involving the victimization of children and child pornography.