Chicago men charged with catalytic converter thefts

Two Chicago men have been charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts.

Marzel Woodard, 36, a resident of the 4300 block of West Haddon Avenue, and Vincent Parks, 36, a resident of the 5700 block of South Avenue, were arrested in connection with an investigation into catalytic converter thefts. Members of the Chicago Major Auto Theft Investigations Unit arrested the two Chicago men on Friday, June 30.

Woodard was charged with organizing an aggravated vehicle theft conspiracy and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Parks was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Both men were scheduled to appear Saturday, July 1 in Cook County Central Bond Court, 2600 S. California Ave., Chicago.

Chicago police say more than 200 catalytic converters and equipment used in thefts were recovered from a building on the 4500 block of West North Avenue, located in the 25th Police District.

The suspects were taken into custody and charged.