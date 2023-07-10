Chicago woman charged in stabbing of cop

A Chicago woman has been charged with aggravated battery in connection with the stabbing of an off-duty Chicago police officer.

Stephanie Campbell-Ward, 34, a resident of the 1500 block of West Farwell Avenue, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery.

She faces charges of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and aggravated battery/causing great bodily harm.

Campbell-Ward was scheduled to appear Sunday, July 9 in Cook County Central Bond Court in Chicago.

She was arrested by members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force on Saturday, July 8, at her home. Campbell-Ward was identified as the alleged offender who, at 4:20 a.m. Friday, July 7, stabbed and injured a 36-year-old man, who is a Chicago police officer.

Campbell-Ward was placed into custody and charged.