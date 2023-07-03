Community gathers at Highland Park church to remember shooting victims

Christ Our Hope Parish in Highland Park welcomed all to its Mass for Healing and Remembrance on Saturday, July 1.

The Mass took place at the Immaculate Conception Church worship site, 770 Deerfield Road.

Bishop Jeffrey Grob presided and was joined at Mass by the Rev. Hernan Cuevas, pastor of Christ Our Hope Parish.

Cuevas described this past year at the parish as, “a very challenging year for me as a new priest in this community.”

He said the Lake County community needs, “the element of faith, and hope and peace that we need more than ever.”

Christ Our Hope Parish is the unified parish of Immaculate Conception Church and St. James Church in Highwood.

To celebrate the unification of the two churches, the parish constructed a float for the Highland Park Fourth of July parade last year with an image of the Blessed Mother on one side of the float and St. James on the other.

As the parish’s float was about to turn onto the main parade route, shots rang out.

Immaculate Conception Church, located several blocks from the Port Clinton Square shooting site, became a temporary shelter for about two dozen people who sought safety during the manhunt for the shooter. Suspect Bobby Crimo III of Highwood was captured later in the afternoon on July 4 but not for several hours as frightened parade attendees sought refuge.

Cuevas led the group in prayer while they sheltered for hours inside the church until about 4:30 p.m. that day. The group made it back to the church at about 10:30 a.m. Shots were fired at 10:14 a.m. by the shooter.

“One of the thoughts that I was sharing with them is God is here, he brings goodness out of this horrific event,” Cuevas said.

The evening Mass began with seven candles brought in and placed along the altar in honor of the seven people who died at the Highland Park shooting.

The seven people remembered are Katie Goldstein, Irina McCarthy, Kevin Michael McCarthy, Stephen Straus, Jacki Lovi Sundheim, Nicolás Toledo and Eduardo Uvaldo.

Grob spoke about hospitality as being a matter of the heart, something which resonates with the church giving parade attendees last year a safe location to shelter in place.

Hospitality, “is not just providing food and shelter, but opening our hearts and opening our lives to others,” Grob said.

Both priests went outside after Mass to offer a blessing with holy water of a tree planted on church property in memory of those who died in the shooting. An inscribed plaque is installed at the base of the tree.

“I’m really grateful and I have this sense of joy in my heart because I saw how many people came together,” Cuevas said after the tree blessing as people gathered for fellowship and light outdoor refreshments on a balmy sunset evening.

The Mass and tree blessing opportunities were attended by those of many faiths in the community. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-10th, were among attendees.

Schneider described last year’s Highland Park shooting as, “horrific,” and indicated that the seven people who died, “were murdered.”

“It was a beautiful experience to be able to be a part of it and share this,” Schneider said.

Rotering was seen being offered hugs by well-wishers.

“We’re so appreciative of all the support and this is a very special way of remembering seven very, very special people,” Rotering said. “I’m just so appreciative of Immaculate Conception doing this.”