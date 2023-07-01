Cook County, Chicago increase minimum wage

Minimum-wage workers are being encouraged to “check their checks” to ensure the increased wages are represented in their next paycheck.

Martina Sanchez, a member of Arise Chicago, a worker center that fights workplace injustice, encouraged workers not to be afraid to stand up for their rights.

“I had a past experience with extreme wage theft. So I know what it’s like not to be paid properly,” Sanchez said. “I know speaking up can be scary, but if you aren’t paid properly, that is theft.

“I want workers to know that you have the right to be paid at least the minimum wage. All workers have that right, no matter your documentation status. The law protects all workers. Don’t be afraid to speak up.”

Cook County

Effective July 1, the Cook County minimum wage will increase to $13.70 for non-tipped workers and $8.00 for tipped employees.

Cook County’s Minimum Wage Ordinance sets the lowest amount an employer must legally pay their employees. The MWO applies to hourly, salaried, and tipped employees over the age of 18, working in Cook County, even those who may be working within Cook County to make deliveries or driving within the county limits.

Municipalities where Cook County’s minimum wages apply include Barrington Hills, Berwyn, Countryside, Deerfield, Dolton, Evanston, Glencoe, Kenilworth, McCook, Northfield, Oak Brook, Oak Park, Phoenix, Skokie, University Park, Western Springs, Wilmette, and Winnetka.

Employees who believe their employer is not paying the required minimum wage should first refer to the municipality in which they work to ensure the municipality does not have its own minimum wage. If the municipality has not opted out of the MWO, employees can file a complaint with the Cook County Commission on Human Rights. To file a complaint, workers can use the complaint form on the commission’s website, available in English, Spanish, Polish, and Chinese, call 312-603-1100 or email human.rights@cookcountyil.gov.

“It is critical that workers know they can file a complaint with the Commission on Human Rights if they are not being paid appropriate wages, receiving appropriate benefits, or are being discriminated against or harassed in their workplace,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “Willful noncompliance with the minimum wage is unacceptable and we are grateful to Arise Chicago for their efforts in building trust with workers to encourage them to speak up.”

Chicago

Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance.

The Chicago minimum wage is tiered for businesses with 21 or more employees, and businesses with four to 20 employees. The minimum wage for larger employees increases annually according to the Consumer Price Index or 2.5%, whichever is lower.

“Minimum wage and labor laws serve as a fundamental cornerstone of a just and equitable society,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “We are committed to workers’ rights, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the pursuit of economic progress.”

Effective July 1, the Chicago minimum wage will increase to:

$15.80 for employers with 21 or more employees (including all domestic workers, regardless of the number employed)

$15.00 for employers with four to 20 employees

The minimum wage for tipped employees will be $9.48 for employers with 21 or more employees, and $9.00 for employers with four to 20 employees (employers must make up the difference between any tips received and the applicable minimum wage for non-tipped workers.)

Employers that maintain a business facility within Chicago or that are required to obtain a business license to operate in Chicago are required to pay their employees at least the Chicago minimum wage. Additionally, any employee that works two hours or more in Chicago within a two-week period must also receive at least the Chicago minimum wage.

Additionally, on July 1, the Fair Workweek Ordinance will include updated compensation metrics. Employees will be covered by the ordinance if they work in one of seven “covered” industries (building services, healthcare, hotel, manufacturing, restaurant, retail, or warehouse services), earn less than or equal to $30.80/hour or earn less than or equal to $59,161.50/year, and the employer has at least 100 employees globally (250 employees and 30 locations if operating a restaurant). The Fair Workweek Ordinance requires certain employers to provide workers with predictable work schedules and compensation for changes.

Chicago businesses are required to post the Minimum Wage Public Notice and Fair Workweek Public Notice at their business. The notices are available to workers and business owners in English, Spanish, Polish, Chinese, Tagalog, and Korean by visiting Chicago.gov/LaborStandards.

All Chicago worker protections are enforced by the Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Office of Labor Standards. To file a labor standards complaint, workers can use the CHI 311 system (call 3-1-1, use the CHI311 mobile app, or visit 311.chicago.gov) or complete a complaint form by visiting Chicago.gov/LaborStandards.