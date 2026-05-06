4th Congressional District independent candidates square off

The 4th Congressional District candidate debate that took place on April 29 at the University of Illinois Chicago’s Student Center East featured five candidates. But none of them come from the major parties, and four of them are still trying to get on the ballot.

Retiring U.S. Rep Jesus “Chuy” Garcia secured the Democratic nomination for his preferred candidate, his former chief of staff Patty Garcia (no relation) by dropping out at last minute and quietly collecting signatures to get her on the ballot. By the time the switch was announced, it was too late for any other candidates to seek the nomination. While the move isn’t unprecedented in Illinois politics, what is unusual was how many people responded by running is independent.

The April 29 debate, which was organized by the College Democrats at UIC, featured all four currently declared candidates — Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, 25th Ward, LGBTQ+ veterans rights advocate Lindsay Church, Lyons Mayor Chris Getty and political lobbyist Mayra Macías. It also featured teacher Ed Hershey, a Working Class Party candidate.

While the five agreed on many issues, certain differences did emerge. Getty staked out a more moderate lane, notably being the only candidate who said he wanted to reform rather than abolish ICE, and the only candidate who declined to describe Israeli actions in Gaza as genocide. And while other candidates had criticized the Democratic Party on some issues, Hershey described it as no better than the GOP.

The 4th District spans much of the majority-Hispanic portions of Chicago’s west and southwest sides, as well as the west Cook County suburbs and a portion of eastern DuPage County. It tends to vote Democratic, which historically made winners of the Democratic primaries shoe-ins for the seat. Garcia has represented the district since 2019.

22nd Ward Republican Committeeperson Lupe Castillo, who ran against Garcia in the last two elections, won the Republican nomination unopposed. Hershey previously ran as an independent, but during the 2024 election, he got 5.4 percent of the vote. Under state law, any candidate who gets more than 5 percent of the vote is entitled to the “established party” status, complete with its own primary and a significantly lower signature threshold to get on the ballot, for the next two years.

The independent candidates must collect between 10,816 and 17,304 signatures from registered 4th District voters by May 18 to get on the ballot.

During the forum, the five candidates were asked what they would do to address the One Big Beautiful Bill Act reducing eligibly for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. All said they would support reversing these and other cuts the act implemented, with all but Getty arguing that the funding that went into military budgets should go toward social services. Church added that they would advocate for policies that would support local farmers and urban farmers, as well as help people grow their own goods.

“We have got to divest from corporate farms,” they added.

Hershey framed his answer slightly differently, saying that both Republicans and Democrats put the money that should have gone toward social services into war.

The moderators asked whether immigrants should get SNAP, Medicaid and Medicare. Before OBBBA-imposed changes take effect this May, immigrant eligibility was mostly limited to naturalized citizens, permanent residents who had their Green Cards for at least five years, refugees and asylum-seekers. The act made the latter two ineligible. Immigrants who had work visas or other valid visas have remained ineligible.

The candidates generally agreed that they would support expanding eligibility. Getty argued that it wouldn’t address what he argued is a larger issue.

“(The reality is) that the system is broken, this immigration system, so we need to have a comprehensive immigration reform,” he said. “If we just give benefits to immigrants who are not insured, we are putting Band-Aids on the issue.”

Macías agreed, adding that she supported expanding eligibility to essential workers, regardless of their immigration status.

The candidates were also asked about their position on populism. Several candidates made a distinction between populist positions — which, they argued, were fundamentally left-wing, pro-worker positions — and what the two Trump Administrations actually implemented.

“I think the Trump Administration is exploiting the discontent of the working class,” Church said.

Hershey said that Trump got votes from traditionally Democratic working-class voters in 2016 because the Obama Administration hadn’t improved their lives. And he added that, to him, populism means overthrowing the existing order.

“I think it’s up to working class to push for what we need,” Hershey said. “If it’s socialist, I think that’s good.”

Getty said that he has seen both parties go too much in the extremes because of populism, and he supported more of a moderate path.

Macías argued that some policies, such as raising minimum wages and encouraging job growth, “at its core is populism.”

“I traveled to every single swing state, I talked to voters all over the country, but things they want don’t vary dramatically based on party,” she said.

When asked for their positions on ICE, most candidates said they would abolish it, and they would be in favor of prosecuting agents who may have committed human rights violations.

“We will repeal the Big Betrayal Bill, we will abolish ICE, and we will send those mercenaries with criminal records to jail,” Sigcho-Lopez said, adding that he wants to see agents prosecuted on local and state level.

Getty said that, while he wouldn’t support abolishing ICE, he would be in favor of reforming it.

The candidates were also asked whether they would take money from Pollical Action Committees and advocacy groups. Church, Hershey and Sigcho-Lopez rejected it outright, while Macías said she took money from progressive PACs and Planned Parenthood. Getty argued that, in politics, taking money from PACs was inevitable, given how expensive the elections have gotten.

“I think if we want to be realistic, we are going to have to align with the outside groups, we need to align with outside entities to make sure our message is heard,” he said.

The candidates were also asked about the “elephant in the room” whether they would have run if Garcia didn’t pull the switcheroo.

“If this was a traditional primary — yes, I would’ve considered running for this office,” Getty responded.

Church reiterated what they told Chronicle Media in an earlier interview — that they would have backed another candidate. Macías recalled that, when she heard the news, she thought that “at a time when we are fighting the Trump administration because democracy is hanging by the thread, that was an undemocratic thing to do.”

She added that talking to a young woman who supported Garcia in the past convinced her to run.

“She said, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to vote, my vote doesn’t matter, my decision was made for me,’” Macías recalled. “To hear someone from my own community, who looked like me, who could be a cousin, a sister, telling that she wasn’t going to vote because the vote wasn’t going to matter, was heartbreaking.”

While Sigcho-Lopez didn’t explicitly answer that question, he denounced the move as trying to take away the voters’ choice.

“That shows me that they’re afraid of the people,” he said. “It shows me that this broken system is not designed people to actually have a choice, and the choice must come always from the people.”

The candidates were also asked whether they would consider dropping out to avoid diluting the left-leaning vote. While Church and Getty, Sigcho-Lope all said they may entertain the idea, Hershey explicitly ruled it out because he felt that both Republicans and Democrats were bad for the working class

Macías responded that she was worried that, if all the independent candidates end up on the ballot, Catillo might get enough votes to win.

“We could dilute the vote, and it could happen,” she said. “I would be willing to have a conversation to ensure the seat doesn’t flip red.”