90,000 Pokémon GO players descend on Grant Park

Tickets to the Grant Park experience of Pokémon GO Fest 2026 were sold out for the three-day weekend that started on Friday, June 5, in downtown Chicago.

City Explorer tickets were still available to fans, and they could play Pokémon GO Fest from anywhere in the city.

According to the Pokémon GO team, organizers welcomed 90,000 players to Grant Park for the experience, and hundreds of thousands of people played across greater Chicago, “to experience the ultimate digital playground.

“This event marks Pokémon GO’s return to the Chicago area for the fourth time, having hosted the mobile game’s first in-person event in 2017,” organizers added.

For 2026, people again traveled from around the world to participate in the family friendly event.

The Tayler family from Portland, Oregon, came equipped for rain at the Friday opener, using small umbrellas over their cellphones to keep the devices dry while they played the game.

Tayler family members in attendance included Wayne Tayler, Liliana Tayler, 17, and Wayne’s sibling Jenni Tayler.

“It’s amazing, we came all the way from Oregon just for this event,” Wayne Tayler said.

Liliana Tayler was looking forward to the raids where people in large groups try to defeat a character highly desired to obtain. Shiny Pokémon were also coveted and sought after.

About their rain gear, “We’re always prepared for the elements,” he added.

“We’ve got our power banks, water, yep, we are here for the long haul,” Jenni Tayler said.

Friday’s opening temperatures were in the 70-degree range. Periods of rain showers caused people to take cover under one of three colored team tents of blue, red and yellow. They wore plastic rain ponchos. Trees offered some cover, too.

Lines were consistent to get into the merchandise tent, also called “merch” to fans of summer fests and events.

People could buy backpacks, pins, plushies and more with amounts overheard at the register sometimes to be in the hundreds of dollars.

For those who could not attend the Chicago GO Fest, but want to join in the fun, fans around the world can look forward to playing the free Pokémon GO Fest from wherever they are with the complimentary Pokémon GO Fest Global on July 11 and July 12.

Chronicle Media covered previous Pokémon GO Chicago events. Here is the link to the first fest in 2017. Click HERE (https://chronicleillinois.com/news/cook-county-news/pokemon-go-fails-load-grant-park-global-event-fans-fun/).

Watch a video on the 2026 event HERE.