Abandoned Chicago church damaged in fire

An early morning blaze Sunday, June 25 damaged an abandoned church on Chicago’s East Side.

More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze at the former Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 10310 S. Ave. H. The church building has stood on the East Side since 1891, according to a Lutheran Church historian.

The family living next door to the church building was evacuated from their residence as a precaution.

Firefighters were concerned in battling the blaze that the building’s walls were bowing and could collapse, according to Chicago fire officials.

The fire broke out at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

James Huenink, a pastor, historian and photographer, wrote in a history of the church that the building was built in 1891 “in Gothic style, 50 feet by 100 feet, with two towers, of which one is 160 feet high.”

Fire officials said they were unable to do a complete search of the adjacent abandoned school building because of three feet of water in the basement of the school from battling the blaze.