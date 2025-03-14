Academy, parish pray for pope

Member of the Pope Francis Global Academy and Our Lady of the Rosary Parish united today in prayer for the pope’s recovery.

The prayer vigil for the pope began with a prayer service at St. Pascal Church, followed by a procession along Irving Park Road to Pope Francis Global Academy.

The academy and St. Pascal Church are part of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, serving the Portage Park neighborhood of Chicago. Families, parishioners, and neighbors participated in the evening of prayer.

As Pope Francis faces health challenges, Catholics on Chicago’s Northwest Side gathered in prayer to offer support and well wishes for his continuing recovery.

Event organizers said it was an opportunity for the community to come together in faith and solidarity.