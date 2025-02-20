African American Heritage Prayer Service planned

The Archdiocese of Chicago will hold its 47th annual African American Heritage Prayer Service at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago.

Rev. Thulani Magwaza, pastor at St. Sabina Parish; Greg Richmond, superintendent of Catholic Schools; and archdiocesan priests and deacons will join hundreds of students from across the archdiocese for the Black History Month celebration.

In addition, the archdiocese will welcome Esther Debrah, a graduate of Loyola Academy in Wilmette and the recipient of the 2024 Student Leadership Award.

The prayer service brings together students, educators and clergy from Catholic elementary and high schools to honor the history of Black Catholics in the Archdiocese of Chicago. More than 100 students will participate in the service and celebrate their shared heritage through sign language, spoken word, drumming, song, scripture and praise dance.

The theme of the prayer service is We Are Called to Hope, Love and Action. The event will celebrate the lives and service of six U.S. Black Catholics on the road to sainthood: Venerables Augustus Tolton, Henriette Delille and Pierre Toussaint, Venerable Mother Mary Lange, Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman and Julia Greeley. The archdiocese said the six were trailblazers for peace, justice, equality and freedom in the United States. Additionally, the archdiocese said, they were committed to the work of Catholic education.

At the prayer service, African American Heritage Awards will be presented to Sister Ilse Aguilar Castillo of Immaculate Conception School in South Chicago, and Tyrone Pittman of St. Ethelreda School, and Our Lady of Africa and St. Josephine Bakhita parishes. Educator leadership awards will be presented to Diane Ashbury of St. Philip Neri School and Shanta Wheeler of Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School. Students awards will be presented to Asia Anderson of Academy of St. Sabina and Christian Clay of St. Walter-St. Benedict School.

“Our schools have a long and distinguished history of celebrating the contributions of the diverse populations that make up our church family,” said Melissa Link, director of Catholic mission and culture for the Archdiocese of Chicago. “We are excited to join in prayer this month to uplift and affirm the gifts all of us bring to our Catholic community.”