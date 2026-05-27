Amazon building new Chicago Southwest Side “last mile” facility amid community concerns

An Amazon “last mile” distribution center coming to the Chicago Southwest Side’s Gage Park neighborhood is getting mixed reactions from the residents — even as the company worked with the local alderman to try to address some community concerns.

Unlike with some of the other major industrial developments Chicago has seen in recent years, whether it will open or not was never a question. Amazon acquired the old Central Steel & Wire factory site, 3000 W. 51st St., in 2021. Since distribution is an industrial use, the ecommerce giant wasn’t required to seek a zoning change, but the city was required to review the facility’s design and evaluate the potential adverse impact of the demolition of the existing campus.

Chronicle Media attended two community meetings local Ald. Jeylú Gutiérrez, 14th Ward, held to get the word out about the project — the initial one held on Feb. 17 and a May 12 meeting held shortly before the demolition of the Central Steel campus began. During both meetings, the project team leaned into job opportunities the new facility would provide, and other positive community impacts. But residents worried that the truck traffic might interfere with the surrounding residential streets and several nearby schools. Some also questioned whether a distribution facility was the best use for a nearly 70-acre property.

Central Steel & Wire opened in 1909. Effective 2023, it moved to a new facility in south suburban University Park. Amazon is currently in the process of demolishing the seven buildings that Central Steel left behind.

Over the past few years, Amazon opened distribution centers in Chicago where purchases are stored before they are shipped off to customers. They have opened in industrial corridors in Bridgeport, Back of the Yards, Pullman and West Humboldt Park — working-class communities on the city’s South and West sides.

Daniel Loftus is the CEO of PODER, a Gage Park-based workforce development organization. He said that their research found that only about 3 percent of Gage Park residents work in the neighborhood. While there is not one company that would solve that problem, he described the Amazon facility as a step in the right direction.

“We feel that Amazon presents an opportunity for local folks, and (we are looking at) how we can do our best to ensure employment,” Loftus said.

As he sees it, there are several advantages to keeping jobs local for employees and employers alike. Shorter travel times mean fewer chances employees might get stuck in traffic, or something else might go awry, causing them to show up late, so employers can rely on them.

“(For employes), there’s a cost piece and just a time away from family, away from the community,” Loftus added.

PODER is currently developing training for residents who want to work in logistics, which they see as a major growing field. Loftus said that, for his organization, it is important to set up their clients with jobs that have opportunities for advancement, and he believes Amazon fits that.

During both community meetings, Amazon representatives indicated that they would hire 200 people to staff the facility. They touted the $21.50 an hour starting wage, as well as health benefits. The 400 delivery drivers will be contractors rather than employees, so they will not be eligible for the same wages and benefits — something that some residents took issue with during the February meeting.

During the same meeting, a resident who declined to give her name, suggested that Amazon could offer staffers more, saying that the starting salary at Target is $23 an hour “and they hire more than 200 people.”

During the May meeting, Sarah Glavin, Amazon’s head of community affairs, mentioned that they would be working with PODER to create an employment pipeline. Loftus said that, while they have discussed it, and his organization would welcome it, there is no formal agreement as of May 21.

Either way, Loftus said, PODER won’t be sitting idle.

“So, if anyone came to us, if they need help writing their resume, if they need to prepare for an interview, for any delivery company, our answer is yes,” he said.

During the May meeting, the project team described other ways they believed the project would benefit the community during and after construction. They plan to offer internships for local high schoolers. The team has also been trying to offer contracting opportunities for local and/or minority-owned businesses, mentioning that it held 71 contractor outreach events in 2025, and it intends to keep on doing outreach events.

Pollution has been a major concern during both meetings. The project team indicated they plan to add “football fields” worth of greenery to the property — around three football fields worth of greenery on the east, California Avenue side, around two football fields worth of greenery on the west, Kedzie Avenue side, and about 1.3 football fields worth of greenery on the south, 51st Street side.

The green space would reduce flooding, because soil would replace pavement, as well as reduce the “heat island” effect that occurs because asphalt traps heat in the ground. Amazon representatives indicated they planned to use 432 electrically powered delivery vans to further reduce pollution.

Traffic impact was another concern. Glavin said that the delivery trucks will arrive at night, and the delivery vans will head out after 10 a.m. and not come back until after “5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m.,” so they will avoid both the rush hour and the school pick-up times. There are eight public and charter schools within 1.5 miles of the site — most notably, Rufino Tamayo Elementary School is less than a block south of the property’s southeast corner.

In both February and May, Gutiérrez emphasized that, while the meetings weren’t legally required, she wanted to hold them to keep the community up to date. Her office announced both meetings on social media and in ward newsletters, and the alderman said her staff went door to door.

Gage Park neighborhood’s population is currently 90 percent Hispanic. Both meetings were conducted in English and Spanish. The May meeting presentation was in Spanish, with a printout of the English-language version available to anyone who might need it.

While there was some positive feedback, residents who spoke at both meetings raised concerns about traffic and pollution. There were also questions about whether a distribution center was the best use of the property. In February, a group of residents advocating for a new, larger neighborhood library suggested it as space that could have been a good fit. Seemingly responding to that comment, the team indicated in May that they would be willing to contribute money to the Gage Park Library.

In May, several residents argued that there were alternative proposals for the site, and pressed the team to share what they were.

Rosemont-based VentureOne real estate firm is part of the development team, but it tried to purchase the property for itself when Central Steel put it up for sale. Ryann Stroller, the company’s managing partner, said that, if they were successful, they would have built a warehouse that would’ve likely been larger than what Amazon is building.

“This is what the site was zoned for,” he said.

In an interview after the May meeting, Luis Vasquez, head of Toro Construction, one of the firms that will handle the construction portion of the project, said that he understood the concerns, but said that any project inevitably has downsides.

“I just want people to see the positive impact, not the negative impact,” he said. “It’s job generation.”

Gutiérrez noted that, since the sale happened before she was elected, she had no say in Amazon buying the site. She insisted that she and the city will keep an eye on demolition and construction, and public meetings will continue.

“We’re going to continue to hold them accountable, and we’d do it with any project,” Gutiérrez said.