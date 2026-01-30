Amazon closing Go and Fresh stores

Amazon is closing both its Fresh and its Go stores.

There are 10 Amazon Fresh stores in the Chicago suburbs and four Amazon Go stores in Chicago. Some of the Fresh stores could be converted into Whole Foods, which is also owned by Amazon. The company has not said which locations will be converted.

All the Amazon food stores will close this weekend.

“After a careful evaluation of the business and how we can best serve customers, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores,” a company spokesman said. “While we’ve seen encouraging signals in our Amazon-branded physical grocery stores, we haven’t yet created a truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion.

“Amazon offers fast, convenient grocery delivery in over 5,000 U.S. cities and towns, including thousands served by Same-Day Delivery – where customers can shop perishables alongside millions of other items. Based on strong customer feedback, we plan to expand Same-Day Delivery of fresh groceries to many more communities in 2026.”

Amazon Fresh has two locations in Naperville, as well as stores in Arlington Heights, Bloomingdale, Morton Grove, Norridge, North Riverside, Oak Lawn, Schaumburg, and Tinley Park.

Chicago locations for Amazon Go are 3 W. Chicago Ave., 500 W. Madison Ave., 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza, and 130 E. Randolph St.

Whole Foods Market plans to open more than 100 stores over the next few years, including expansion of Whole Foods Market Daily shops, providing a selection of natural and organic groceries.

“We will continue inventing on behalf of customers to develop a mass physical store format that brings customers distinctive selection, value, and convenience,” an Amazon Communications representative said. “Over the coming years, we plan to introduce new store concepts that we think customers will be excited about.”

The company spokesman noted that Amazon is one of the top three grocers in the United States, with more than $150 billion in gross sales and more than 150 million customers shopping for groceries each year.

“These changes position us to reach even more customers with the fresh, affordable groceries they’re asking for,” the spokesman said.