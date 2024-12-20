Amazon workers in Skokie launch strike

Gabriel Irizarry says Amazon talks about caring for workers, but does little to back that up.

“Amazon is one of the biggest, richest corporations in the world,” the driver at Amazon’s Skokie distribution center said. “They talk a big game about taking care of their workers, but when it comes down to it, Amazon does not respect us and our right to negotiate for better working conditions and wages. We can’t even afford to pay our bills.”

Irizarry was part of the warehouse and drivers strike against Amazon that started this morning at seven distribution centers.

The Teamsters said the nationwide action follows Amazon’s repeated refusal to follow the law and bargain with thousands of Amazon workers who organized with the labor union.

“If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon’s insatiable greed,” said Sean O’Brien, Teamsters general president. “We gave Amazon a clear deadline to come to the table and do right by our members. They ignored it.

“These greedy executives had every chance to show decency and respect for the people who make their obscene profits possible. Instead, they’ve pushed workers to the limit and now they’re paying the price. This strike is on them.”

Along with Skokie, Amazon workers hit the picket line in New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, and three locations in Southern California.

The labor union said Amazon Teamsters at other facilities are prepared to join the striking workers.

Amazon officials could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Teamster local unions are also putting up primary picket lines at hundreds of Amazon Fulfillment centers nationwide. Amazon warehouse workers and drivers without collective bargaining agreements have the legal right to honor the picket lines by withholding their labor.

“What we’re doing is historic,” said Leah Pensler, an Amazon warehouse worker in San Francisco. “We are fighting against a vicious union-busting campaign, and we are going to win.”

Amazon is the second-largest corporation on the Fortune 500 list.

Teamster officials said that despite being worth more than $2 trillion, the company fails to pay its workers enough to make ends meet.

Nearly 10,000 Amazon workers have mobilized and joined the Teamsters, seeking higher wages, better benefits and safer conditions at work.

“I’ve seen the Teamsters win big battles,” sad Dia Ortiz, an Amazon worker in New York. “We’re ready to do what it takes to win this one.”

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million people in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.