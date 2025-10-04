Archbishops fired up for Cubs-Brewers series

As the Chicago Cubs face off against the Milwaukee Brewers in one of the National League Division Series, Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, and Archbishop Jeffrey Grob of Milwaukee are raising the stakes with a friendly wager.

The archbishops have agreed that the losing city’s shepherd will send the winning city’s archbishop a taste of his hometown: Chicago-style pizza from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria or Milwaukee brats from Cream City.

“We may be the underdog, but Chicago pizza wins in any match,” said Cupich.

Pope Francis appointed Cupich as archbishop of Chicago on Sept. 20, 2014, and he was installed as the ninth archbishop of Chicago on Nov. 18 2014. On Oct. 9, 2016, Pope Francis named him a cardinal and he was elected to the College of Cardinals in a consistory on Nov. 19, 2016 at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Cardinal Joseph Bernardin ordained Grob to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Chicago on May 23, 1992. Grob served in many roles in 32 years with the Chicago archdiocese. Pope Francis named him archbishop of Milwaukee on Nov. 4. He was installed as archbishop Jan. 14.