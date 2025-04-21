Archdiocesan priest reinstated

The Archdiocese of Chicago has reinstated Father Matthew Foley to ministry after he was cleared of allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The allegations stemmed from 30 years ago when Foley was assigned to St. Agatha Parish in Chicago.

“After receiving the results of the thorough investigation, the (Independent Review Board) determined that there is no reasonable cause to believe Father Foley sexually abused the person making the accusation,” Cardinal Blase Cupich said in letters to St. Agatha Parish and other parishes where Foley has served.

“In addition, the IRB recommended that Father Foley be reinstated to ministry and that the file be closed,” Cupich added.

Foley has served at:

St. Agatha Parish in Chicago as a deacon and associate pastor from 1988-94

St. Nobert Parish in Glenview as a resident from 1994-2000

St. Agnes of Bohemia Parish in Chicago as pastor from 2000-08

St. James Parish in Arlington Heights as pastor from 2013-21

Mision San Juan Diego as administrator from 2018-19

Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish in Park Ridge as associate pastor from 2021-22

St. Gall Parish in Chicago as pastor since 2022

In January, the archdiocese received an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against Foley.

Foley was directed to remain out of ministry while civil authorities and the Independent Review Board investigated the allegation.

“It is important to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is of paramount importance,” Cupich said. “For this reason we take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously.

“At the same time, we must restore the good name of anyone so accused when the allegations are found to be unsubstantiated. To that end, I publicly affirm that Father Foley is a priest in good standing and express sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the people of God. He deserves our respect and gratitude and I hope you will join me in thanking him for his long-standing dedication.”

Cupich urged anyone who feels he or she has been abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward. He said they will be treated with dignity and respect.

Information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the archdiocesan website, www.archchicago.org.