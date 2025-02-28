Archdiocese names CFO

The Archdiocese of Chicago has announced the appointment of Dennis Kelleher as chief financial officer.

In his role, Kelleher will oversee all accounting and financial reporting for the archdiocese, lead financial planning and analysis, and oversee day-to-day financial operations and the operations of the internal savings and loan bank for parishes.

Kelleher reports to Betsy Bohlen, chief operating officer, and serves as a member of the senior leadership team for the archdiocese.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dennis to our team at the archdiocese,” said Bohlen. “He brings important strategic and operational gifts to the archdiocese from his proven experience as a financial leader.”

Kelleher has more than 35 years of finance and accounting leadership experience. He served as CFO of McDermott Industries, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. and Pan American Energy, LLC. He held financial and other leadership positions for BP, plc., Amoco Corp. and Amoco Chemicals in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

He began his career in public accountancy at Arthur Andersen and Co.

Kelleher holds a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in accountancy from the University of Illinois. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and is a certified public account. He has served on the advisory boards of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago and Big Shoulders Fund.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the third largest archdiocese in the United States, serves more than 2.2 million Catholics in 216 parishes in Cook and Lake counties, a geographic area of 1,411 square miles.