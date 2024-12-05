Archdiocese plans Keep Hope Alive fund-raiser

The Archdiocese of Chicago’s Immigration Ministry will conduct its 12th annual Keep Hope Alive benefit at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Ignatius College Prep, 1076 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago.

Keep Hope Alive is the annual fundraiser to support Pastoral Migratoria, local and national immigrant-led ministries and to recognize community leaders who have responded to the needs of immigrant communities. This year’s theme is Accompanying Our Neighbors.

“During the Advent season, we are reminded of how our migrant sisters and brothers reflect the image of the Holy Family and how we are to welcome Christ in our neighbors,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago. “We are delighted to recognize the leaders receiving awards for their efforts in fostering relationships with immigrants and integrating them into our communities.”

Cupich will provide remarks about the importance of immigrant lay leaders in parish communities. Elena Segura, the archdiocese’s senior coordinator for immigration, will highlight the ministry’s work and impact over the past year. The fundraiser’s co-chairs are Father Larry Dowling and Hillary and Matthew Ebach. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Polonia Folk Song & Dance Ensemble and the Holy Cross Marimba Ensemble.

Community leaders to be recognized for their work and dedication to the ministry include:

Rebecca Shi – Beacon of Hope Award

Sister Marianne Supan, OP – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Award

St. Anne Parish of Barrington – Journey To Emmaus Award

Pastoral Migratoria of Sts. Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop & Martyr Parish, Chicago, and Pastoral Migratoria of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Baltimore – St. Toribio Romo Award

Since its foundation in the Archdiocese of Chicago in 2008, Pastoral Migratoria has expanded and now also operates in the dioceses of New York, Baltimore, Stockton (Calif.), and Kansas City-Saint Joseph (Mo.). In 2025, the ministry will start in the dioceses of Orange (Calif.) and Newark (N.J.).

Pastoral Migratoria serves as a national model for supporting undocumented and documented immigrants and promotes the Gospel imperative for communion among all persons. Pastoral Migratoria answers Pope Francis’s call in “Fratelli Tutti” to foster a universal “culture of encounter” and charity whereby everyone can “live, develop and find fulfillment” through “the sincere gift of self to others.”

Since 2005, the Archdiocese of Chicago, its bishops, priests and religious congregations have given voice to immigrants through the Catholic Campaign for Immigration Reform. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops established to campaign to educate Catholics and the public about the need for comprehensive immigration reform and to influence legislation for a permanent and fair solution to U.S. immigration issues.

To purchase tickets and for information about Keep Hope Alive, visit https://pvm.archchicago.org/human-dignity-solidarity/immigration-ministry/keep-hope-alive.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the third largest archdiocese in the United States, serves more than 2.2 million Catholics in 216 parishes in Cook and Lake counties, a geographic area of 1,411 square miles.