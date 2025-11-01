Archdiocese plans Keep Hope Alive fundraiser

The Archdiocese of Chicago’s Immigration Ministry will conduct its 13th annual Keep Hope Alive benefit at 6:30 p.m. Monday at St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago.

Keep Hope Alive is the annual fundraiser to support Pastoral Migratoria, a national immigrant-led ministry of service and accompaniment founded in Chicago, and to recognize community leaders who have responded to the needs of immigrant communities. This year’s theme is “Light in the Darkness.”

“In this city and across the country, men, women and children are living in fear — families are facing the prospect of deportation of one or both parents,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of the archdiocese. “Pastoral Migratoria lay and religious leaders are on the front lines, responding to that fear with the promise and presence of accompaniment.”

Cupich will provide remarks about the importance of standing with immigrants and the contributions of immigrant lay leaders in parish communities.

Elena Segura, Pastoral Migratoria founder and archdiocese senior coordinator for immigration, and Jose Coronel, director of the archdiocese’s Department of Human Dignity and Solidarity, will highlight the ministry’s work and impact during the past year. The fundraiser’s co-chairs are the Rev. L. Scott Donahue, president and CEO of Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, and Peter O’Brien, president and CEO of MADO Management LP. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Sones de México Ensemble.

Community leaders to be recognized for their work and dedication to the ministry include:

Sister Katie Mitchell, Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration – St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Award

Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor – Strangers No Longer Award

Pastoral Migratoria of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, and Pastoral Migratoria of the Diocese of Orange, California – St. Toribio Romo Award

Pastoral Migratoria serves as a national model for supporting undocumented and documented immigrants and promotes the Gospel imperative for communion among all people. Since its foundation in the Archdiocese of Chicago in 2008, Pastoral Migratoria has expanded and now also operates in the dioceses of New York, Baltimore, Newark, and Orange and Stockton, California In 2026, the ministry will begin work in the dioceses of Los Angeles, Joliet, and Paterson, New Jersey.

By training immigrants to become leaders and “missionaries of hope” in their communities, Pastoral Migratoria aims to counter the societal forces that seek to render them invisible or powerless. The ministry demonstrates the “impressive examples of daily heroism” Pope Leo XIV praises in those who defend and protect vulnerable families.

To purchase tickets and for more information about Keep Hope Alive, visit https://pvm.archchicago.org/human-dignity-solidarity/immigration-ministry/keep-hope-alive

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the third largest in the United States, serves more than 1.9 million Catholics in 216 parishes in Cook and Lake counties, a geographic area of 1,411 square miles.