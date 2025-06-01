Archdiocese plans pope party

The Archdiocese of Chicago invites people to a celebration of the election of Pope Leo XIV, the first pope born and raised in the Chicago area.

The celebration, including prayer, music and Mass, will be at 2:30 p.m. June 14 at Rate Field in Chicago.

Archdiocese officials said Pope Leo’s message of peace, unity and the key to a meaningful life has resonated deeply around the globe.

The celebration offers an opportunity for people from Chicago and beyond to come together in shared pride for one of our own, archdiocese officials said.

Catholics, people of other faith traditions and individuals interested in exploring faith are invited.

The celebration will include:

Pope Leo XIV, who will greet Chicago area residents and offer the first broadcast of his video message to the young people of the world.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, who will greet the crowd and be the main celebrant and homilist during the Catholic Mass.

Chicago Bulls announcer Chuck Swirsky, who will emcee the program.

Tickets for the celebration are sold out, but individual can check at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/040062AB8F6B11DB for reissued seats.

On-site parking is $5.

For information on the event, visit https://www.archchicago.org/popeleoxiv.