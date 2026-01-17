Archdiocese prays for Christian unity

The Archdiocese of Chicago will join other Christian churches during a Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, beginning Sunday.

Started in 1908, the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is celebrated annually around the world. The eight days form an “octave” from the traditional feast day of the Confession of St. Peter to the Feast of the Conversion of St. Paul.

At the outset of his ministry, Pope Leo XIV stated to fellow Christian leaders that “our communion is realized to the extent that we meet in the Lord Jesus. The more faithful and obedient we are to him, the more united we are among ourselves.”

“May Christians in Chicago and throughout the world heed the Holy Father’s call to remain faithful to Christ’s prayer that we live out the communion he shares with his Father,” said Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago. “In this way, we can spread Christ’s message of hope and mercy in a world deeply in need of his healing grace.”

The theme for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is “There is one body and one spirit, just as you are called to the one hope of your calling,” (Ephesians 4:4) and comes from the Christians of Armenia: Oriental Orthodox, Catholic and Evangelical.

Unity is a key proclamation in the liturgical prayer of the Armenian Apostolic Church and the theme is a reminder that all believers are part of the one body of Christ. The unity is linked to one hope and practiced in communal support, by embracing diversity while maintaining communion.

Local ecumenical prayer services commemorating the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity include:

2-4 p.m. Jan. 24 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church, 6700 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago : Ecumenism Metro Chicago, comprised of 19 Christian churches within the Chicago area, is welcoming Christian leaders to gather in prayer for unity and action. Bishop Wayne Miller, interim bishop of the Metropolitan Chicago Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, will be the homilist. Bishop Mark Bartosic will represent the Archdiocese of Chicago. The group will call attention to the U.S. government’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change effective Jan. 27. Additionally, the leaders are calling on Illinois and local officials to eliminate reliance on the more than 400,000 lead drinking water pipes that still are in use throughout the Chicago area. Illinois has more lead service water pipes than any other state in the nation, and Chicago more than any other city. The participating judicatories comprise 1,500 congregations/parishes and more than 3.25 million people in the Chicago area.

2-4 p.m. Jan. 25 at First Presbyterian Church of Wheaton, 615 W. Jefferson.

For information, visit https://eia.archchicago.org/ or call 312-534-5325.

The Archdiocese of Chicago, the third largest archdiocese n the United States, serves more than 1.9 million Catholics in 216 parishes in Cook and Lake county, an area of 1,411 square miles.