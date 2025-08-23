Archdiocese reinstates priest after abuse allegation unfounded

A retired priest who served parishes in Chicago and Wilmette has been reinstated after being cleared of allegations of sexually abusing a minor.

Monsignor Daniel Mayall served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Wilmette from 2016-19 and as senior priest of the combined Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish in Wilmette from 2018-21. He also served as pastor of St. Francis Borgia Parish in Chicago from 1993-2002.

In January, Mayall was removed from active ministry after an allegation of the priest sexually abusing a minor while at St. Francis Borgia Parish 30 years ago surfaced.

The Archdiocese of Chicago’s Independent Review Board determined that there is not “reasonable cause to believe Monsignor Mayall sexually abused the person making the accusation,” Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of the archdiocese, said in a letter to the parishes.

In keeping with the archdiocese’s child protection policies, Mayall was kept out of ministry while civil authorities and the IRB completed their investigations.

“While (Mayall) strenuously denied the allegation, he fully complied with my request and cooperated with the investigation,” Cupich said.

Cupich said that he accepts the IRB’s recommendation and reinstated Mayall to ministry.

“It is important to stress that the welfare of the children entrusted to our care is of paramount

importance,” Cupich said. “For this reason, we take all allegations of sexual misconduct seriously. At the same time, we must restore the good name of anyone so accused when the allegations are found to be unsubstantiated.

“To that end, I publicly affirm that Monsignor Mayall is a priest in good standing and express sincere appreciation for his many years of service to the People of God in the Archdiocese of Chicago. He deserves our respect and gratitude and I hope you will join me in thanking him for his long-standing dedication.

“We encourage anyone who feels they have been sexually abused by a priest, deacon, religious or lay employee to come forward. They will be received with dignity and compassion.”

Information about reporting sexual abuse can be found on the archdiocesan website, www.archchicago.org.

“Please know that I appreciated your patience with this process,” Cupich said in his message to the affected parishes. “I ask that you pray for everyone involved as I continue to pray for you.”