Archdiocese reinstates priest after being cleared of abuse allegations

A priest at two northwest suburban parishes has been reinstated after being cleared of allegations of child sexual abuse five decades ago.

John Clemens, who serves at Our Lady of Hope Mission in Rosemont and Mary Seat of Wisdom parish in Park Ridge, had not been doing ministry work since the fall when decades-old allegations surfaced against him and two other priests.

Cardinal Blase Cupich announced Tuesday, June 20, that he was reinstating Clemens after the archdiocese’s Independent Review Board and Office of Child Abuse Investigation and Review, as well as outside investigators, determined that there was not reasonable cause to believe Clemens sexually abused a minor 50 years ago.

Clemens, 76, retired in 2018 as pastor at Our Lady of Hope for 10 years. Although he retired as a pastor, he did not retire as a priest.

“The (Independent Review Board) recommended that the file be closed and Father Clemens be returned to ministry,” Cupich said in letters to both Our Lady of Hope Mission and Mary Seat of Wisdom parish.

“I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the great patience you and Father Clemens have shown in this moment of trial,” the cardinal said in his letters to the two parishes. “Yet, Father Clemens supports the need for us as a church to keep our word that the safety of children remains our priority.

“At the same time, we must keep our commitment to do everything possible to restore Father Clemens’ good name.”

Cupich said the letters reinstating Clemens would be sent to priests throughout the archdiocese to share with parishioners. The letters were also sent to media outlets, archdiocese employees and posted on the archdiocese’s website, according to the cardinal.

“Let us continue our prayers for all affected by the crime and sin of sexual abuse of minors,” Cupich concluded.