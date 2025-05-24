Archdiocese to celebrate Field Mass

The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate Memorial Day with a Field Mass at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.

The Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Cemeteries will conduct field Masses at 21 cemeteries throughout Cook and Lake counties. Guests can pray for peace and honor those who have served this country and remember the fallen.

Active members of the military and veterans will receive a special blessing during the liturgies followed by the playing of “Taps.”

Most liturgies will take place at 10:30 a.m. unless otherwise noted.

Visit https://www.catholiccemeterieschicago.org/memorial-day/ for a list of field Masses in Des Plaines, Libertyville, Glenwood, Evanston, Steger, Orland Park, Calumet City, Alsip, Niles, Hillside, Chicago, Justice, Crestwood, River Grove, Evergreen Park and Palatine.

St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery is at 1185 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine.