Arlington Heights man faces child porn charges

A 32-year-old Arlington Heights man has been charged after a Cook County Sheriff’s Police investigation allegedly found he uploaded child sexual abuse material and shared it with others.

Ian Stehmeier faces felony charges of dissemination of child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony; and possession of child sexual abuse material, a Class 2 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 2 felonies are punishable by three to seven years in prison.

On Dec. 5, the Sheriff’s Police Internet Crimes Against Children and Cyber Trafficking units began an investigation of multiple cybertips regarding uploaded child sexual abuse files that were traced to Stehmeier’s cell phone number and email address, prosecutors said.

Sheriff’s Police investigators said they confirmed that the uploaded files contained sexually explicit images of children and then obtained search warrants for the phone service and internet service providers. They learned that IP addresses used to upload the files traced to two Arlington Heights locations, a home on the 400 block of North Windsor Drive and a Jewel grocery store on the 1800 block of South Arlington Heights Road.

Investigators said that Stehmeier lived at the North Windsor Drive address and met him there on June 10. They said he agreed to speak to investigators after they issued him his Miranda warning, and that Stehmeier’s phone number, email, and internet service provider matched the ones traced to the uploaded child sexual abuse material. He also told them he worked at the Jewel on the 1800 block of Arlington Heights Road. As a result, investigators took possession of his cell phone.

On Tuesday, Sheriff’s Police executed a search warrant on the phone and found more than 150 files of explicit images and videos of children, according to police.

Police took Stehmeier into custody on Wednesday. Later that day, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the felony charges against him.

He was ordered to Cook County Jail custody on Thursday following his first appearance hearing at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.